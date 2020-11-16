VIDEO: Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplet, David Hasselhoff, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' in Honor of CHICAGO's 24th Anniversary

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

There are 150 musicians and performers in total!

Featuring over 150 performers and musicians, reunited from across the world to present a truly unique, memorable and breath-taking performance of ALL THAT JAZZ from the legendary Kander and Ebb musical, Chicago.

Bringing together former Broadway, West End and International Tour company members to celebrate the 24th Anniversary of Chicago on Broadway, ALL THAT JAZZ provides plenty of razzle dazzle, featuring award winning stars that played the roles of Velma Kelly, Roxie Hart, Billy Flynn and Mama Morton including Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplet, Debbie Kurup, Bonnie Langford, Sue Kelvin, Ian Kelsey, Michael Greco, David Hasselhoff and many more.

The Make A Difference Trust continues to raise much needed funds to provide emergency relief for the theatre community during the current theatre shutdown. The CoVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund supports performers, technicians, front of house staff, creatives, production staff, theatre administration and support staff.

