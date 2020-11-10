Wake Up With BWW 11/10: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast to Reunite For a Concert, and More!

Read all about today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one night only - in a special performance live from New York City on Sunday December 13 at 8:00PM ET.

Lockdown Theatre, in association with Acting for Others today announces For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith hosted by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to the team of Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel, and Michael R. Jackson.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one night only - in a special performance live from New York City on Sunday December 13 at 8:00PM ET.. (more...)

2) Ballet Docu-series ON POINTE Premieres Dec. 18 on Disney Plus

by TV News Desk

Disney+ announced today that the complete original six-part docu-series "On Pointe" will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, December 18, 2020.. (more...)

3) Lockdown Theatre Announces FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY With Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith

Lockdown Theatre, in association with Acting for Others today announces For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith hosted by Sir Kenneth Branagh.. (more...)

4) Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award

The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters to the team of Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel, and Michael R. Jackson. The award will be presented by Audra McDonald on Monday November 30th at 7pm.. (more...)

5) Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Celebrate the Biden/Harris Election Win

With the Biden/Harris win, Broadway stars took to social media to express their happiness and excitement.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Emily Walton

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Strauss's Salome, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Jessie Mueller Sings 'Goodnight My Someone' as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Jessie Mueller's return performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, premiered this weekend and is now available On Demand.

What we're watching: Watch Justin Guarini, Aisha de Haas & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Cast Party is wildly popular impromptu variety show occurring every Monday night since 2003!

This week's guests included Justin Guarini, Gunhild Carling, Michael Musto, Aisha de Haas and Peter Eldridge.

Social Butterfly: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Announce They Are Expecting Second Child

Leslie Odom, Jr. and wife Nicolette Robinson announced today that they will welcome their second Broadway baby in March 2021. The baby boy will be the couple's second child- they welcomed Lucille Ruby into the family in 2017.

Odom writes: "Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! ...We'll make it right for you."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles