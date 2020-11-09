Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Celebrate the Biden/Harris Election Win

Click Here for More Articles on Election 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the 2020 election.

Over the weekend, major news networks projected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners of the 2020 election after receiving roughly 290 electoral college votes.

Throughout the past months, projects like Broadway for Biden, the In Our America concert, and many more have supported the Biden/Harris ticket. With this win, Broadway stars took to social media to express their happiness and excitement.

Sky Lakota-Lynch

Izzy McCalla

A BLACK WOMAN IS VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

???????????? - Adrienne Warren (@adriennelwarren) November 7, 2020

Rehearsal footage 2018: A bunch of Bway folk traveled to the White House to protest the horrific GOP administration. Two years later, the sunshine is here!!! pic.twitter.com/7MvvM50Jho - Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) November 7, 2020

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A spectacular congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris! Onward, together! pic.twitter.com/c48P3GXhWp - Moulin Rouge The Musical - Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) November 8, 2020

Sobbing in a taxi listening to the next President encourage and comfort and unite. I am wrecked and exhausted and so so relieved. #bidenharis2020 - Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) November 8, 2020

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Peppermint

It feels so different to be included in a presidential speech. I'm not sure how many presidents i've even heard say the words "transgender". I only remember trump tweeting while he was saying he was going to immediately remove our healthcare and access to military service. - Peppermint (@Peppermint247) November 8, 2020

Do you know what I admire and STAN soooo hard?! Every person that used their voice and their platform to speak out against the monstrosities of this administration. Standing up for what's right is very sexy. Thank you all a??i?? - Bonnie Milligan (@BeltingBonnie) November 8, 2020

I have never wanted to be in NYC so badly more than this moment. #NYCStrong #BidenHarris2020 - Keala Settle (@kealasettle) November 7, 2020

Hamilton the Musical

Raise a glass to freedom. Something they can never take away. #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/K5NX2UerJ6 - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 7, 2020

