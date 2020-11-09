Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Celebrate the Biden/Harris Election Win
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the 2020 election.
Over the weekend, major news networks projected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners of the 2020 election after receiving roughly 290 electoral college votes.
Throughout the past months, projects like Broadway for Biden, the In Our America concert, and many more have supported the Biden/Harris ticket. With this win, Broadway stars took to social media to express their happiness and excitement.
Laura Bell Bundy
'Mister you're fired. Look who I hired.... to represent me' #bidenharris2020 #somuchbetter #legalblondevotes @joebiden @kamalaharris @jammyprod @nkenkel @annaleighashford @paulcanaan @tracyjaiedwards @kateshindle @nikkisnelsonaugh @richardhblake @asmeretghebremichael @heatherhachhearne @broadwaypodcastnetwork
A post shared by Laura Bell Bundy (@laurabellbundy) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:10am PST
Hayley Podschun
??? It's about time we have a female in that house???
A post shared by Hayley Podschun (@hayley_podschun) on Nov 7, 2020 at 11:24am PST
Telly Leung
And that's the ballgame. 273 electoral votes, and the highest turn out in history. HOPE!!!#bidenharris2020
A post shared by Telly Leung (@tellyleung) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:48am PST
Jeremy Jordan
What a beautiful day. Take a deep breath and let's move forward. ????
A post shared by Jeremy Jordan (@jeremymjordan) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:28am PST
Sasha Hutchings
A post shared by Sasha Hutchings (@sashahutchings) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:59am PST
Drew Gehling
A post shared by Drew Gehling (@drewgehling) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:33am PST
Josh Groban
This guy. This was at the Tonys and I deeply appreciate his support of the arts. ? (?: @justinjunlee
A post shared by Josh Groban (@joshgroban) on Nov 7, 2020 at 3:01pm PST
Jenn Colella
Representation matters. Here we go, ladies. Let's get to work. #kamalaharris2020 #wecandohardthings
A post shared by Jenn Colella (@jenncolella) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:49am PST
Brittney Johnson
I don't have words yet for what this means to me. All I can really say is that today my heart is happy. Today for the first time in months, I can exhale. Today, for the first time in months, I am truly optimistic about our future as a nation. Let's come together as the UNITED states of America. a??i?? . Pictured: History Maker! First Woman Vice President. First Black Woman Vice President. First Indian Woman Vice President. First Black Vice President. First Indian Vice President.
A post shared by Brittney Johnson (@sunnybrittney) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:09am PST
Stephanie J. Block
A post shared by Stephanie J Block-Arcelus (@stephaniejblock) on Nov 7, 2020 at 1:44pm PST
Nick Adams
A post shared by Nick Adams (@thenickadams) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:51am PST
Mariah Rose Faith
Honey we can breathe today. This is step one to healing. Things are broken and imperfect and need a LOT of work but TODAY!? we celebrate
A post shared by Mariah Rose Faith (@mrahstagram) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:55am PST
Erika Henningsen
This election cycle has taught me that we ARE powerful. That our voices aren't just useful but essential. That in order for democracy to work, participation is not optional, but necessary. It's given me reinstilled faith that right prevails over wrong. That honesty is stronger than falsehoods. That goodness and decency inspire more effectively than divisive hatred and fear. I know Joe & Kamala are about to inherit millions of voters who wanted to give 45 a second chance. That pains me. But their REAL. DECISIVE. OVERWHELMING VICTORY tells me that they are not only prepared to do so, but have the majority support of we, the people, to restore & heal the tired wounds of this nation. Raise a glass today, tomorrow. And continue to raise your voice to protect democracy forever.
A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:15am PST
Ephraim Sykes
CONGRATS YALL! WE DID IT!??aoe???? @joebiden @kamalaharris
A post shared by Ephraim Sykes (@ephsykes) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:48am PST
Jelani Alladin
This smile comes from deep within. Today we celebrate the restoration of democracy. The American Dream realized as the first woman, A BLACK AND INDIAN WOMAN at that, is VICE PRESIDENT. We have a lot of work to do as a country and 69 million people voted against this moment. We must heal. We must restore our values and humanity. FUCK YES YALL WE DID IT!!!!!!!! #bidenharris2020 #democracy #vote #blacklivesmatter #womensrights #lgbtqrights #ohappyday #america #unitedstates #letsgo #soulofanation #history #blackvotesmatter #herstory
A post shared by Jelani Alladin (@jelanialladin) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:48am PST
Desi Oakley
*immediately pops champagne* i was air pods in, mid-plank, doing a @thedailybaileyplus workout + @codydav came over with the news ????????? humble gratitude to ALL who worked to make this happen. here's to a brighter future aoe??
A post shared by Desi Oakley (@desioakley) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:53am PST
Jennifer Simard
A post shared by Jennifer Simard she/her (@thejennifersimard) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:26am PST
Sky Lakota-Lynch
AMERICA HAS SPOKEN. NEW YORK I LOVE YOU. BIDEN/HARRIS
A post shared by Sky Lakota-Lynch (@brundlesky) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:00am PST
Karen Olivo
A post shared by Karen Olivo (@karenolivo76) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:09am PST
Billy Porter
"Pop the champagne. Celebrate love winning. And then get to WERK!!! YES, we did it America but please don't be fooled because the work is just beginning. There is so much work to be done and undone so we must keep our eyes on the prize. Let's not allow the win to distract us from the purpose. We have work to do." . . . . #BidenHarris2020 #POTUS #MrPresident #MrsVicePresident #KamalaHarris #History #BillyPorter #JoeBiden #FirstBlackVicePresident #Historical #FirstFemaleVicePresident #Lgbtq #WorkToDo #Work #WeveOnlyJustBegun #BlackWoman #This #LoveWins #America #Love #Finally #ByeBye #ExitStageLeft
A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on Nov 7, 2020 at 12:20pm PST
Lindsay Heather Pearce
Bathing in Blue like ?? I'm so proud, I'm so hopeful, I love you all so very much. You did this. Every vote. You did this. We did this. #goodnews #noonemournsthewicked #defyinggravity #thankgoodness
A post shared by Lindsay Heather Pearce (@lindsayheatherpearce) on Nov 7, 2020 at 12:18pm PST
Antoine Smith
MADAM VICE PRESIDENT ELECT @kamalaharris JUST SO WE ARE EXTREMELY CLEAR ON THE MAGNITUDE OF WHAT HAPPENED TODAY. ALL 49 VICE PRESIDENTS. THE VISUAL THOUGH!
A post shared by Antoine L. Smith (@antoinelsmith32) on Nov 7, 2020 at 1:36pm PST
Izzy McCalla
JOE AND KAMALA ARE GOING TO THE WHITE HOUSE!!!! WE ARE SPEAKING!!!!!!! #bidenharris2020 #presidentelect #madamevicepresident
A post shared by Isabelle McCalla (@izzymccalla) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:45am PST
Jonalyn Saxer
? . . . . Yesterday I saw a video of a protest where people were chanting "we believe we will win". I didn't realize how much anxiety I was stamping down. How I wouldn't let myself release. Trying to keep moving with my day. But at that moment I cried. It started to feel real. I started to hope. There is still a long road ahead, and lots to get done. But this is a great start.
A post shared by Jonalyn Saxer (@jksaxer) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:08am PST
Mason Alexander Park
Put on my red white and blue for the first time in four years. I can't wait to be proud of our country again under the leadership of good fucking people who are actually qualified to do the damn jobs. I hope you're celebrating in your own way today. WE DID IT! Now the work begins! ??
A post shared by Mason Alexander Park (@masonalexanderpark) on Nov 7, 2020 at 3:58pm PST
Celia Rose Gooding
THE LORD SAYS IT IS DONE. • happy day good people! Settling has never felt so good. Buh-bye Donald. Make sure the door hits your musty ass on the way out!
A post shared by Celia Rose Gooding (@celiargooding) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:19am PST
Adrienne Warren
A BLACK WOMAN IS VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!- Adrienne Warren (@adriennelwarren) November 7, 2020
????????????
Seth Rudetsky
Rehearsal footage 2018: A bunch of Bway folk traveled to the White House to protest the horrific GOP administration. Two years later, the sunshine is here!!! pic.twitter.com/7MvvM50Jho- Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) November 7, 2020
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Spread the faith! #PresidentElectJoeBiden- RenéeEliseGoldsberry (@ReneeGoldsberry) November 8, 2020
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
A spectacular congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris! Onward, together! pic.twitter.com/c48P3GXhWp- Moulin Rouge The Musical - Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) November 8, 2020
Sara Bareilles
Sobbing in a taxi listening to the next President encourage and comfort and unite. I am wrecked and exhausted and so so relieved. #bidenharis2020- Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) November 8, 2020
Jason Alexander
Thank you @JoeBiden I'm spreading the faith. ???- Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 8, 2020
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
? getting ready to listen to #46! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/xun5U7vIwC- Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) November 8, 2020
Peppermint
It feels so different to be included in a presidential speech. I'm not sure how many presidents i've even heard say the words "transgender". I only remember trump tweeting while he was saying he was going to immediately remove our healthcare and access to military service.- Peppermint (@Peppermint247) November 8, 2020
Ben Platt
I'm so happy- Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 8, 2020
Bonnie Milligan
Do you know what I admire and STAN soooo hard?! Every person that used their voice and their platform to speak out against the monstrosities of this administration. Standing up for what's right is very sexy. Thank you all a??i??- Bonnie Milligan (@BeltingBonnie) November 8, 2020
Kristin Chenoweth
Congratulation president-elect @JoeBiden & VP-elect @KamalaHarris!! I know you will reach across the aisle and unify us!! ???a??i??- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 7, 2020
Keala Settle
I have never wanted to be in NYC so badly more than this moment. #NYCStrong #BidenHarris2020- Keala Settle (@kealasettle) November 7, 2020
Hamilton the Musical
Raise a glass to freedom. Something they can never take away. #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/K5NX2UerJ6- Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 7, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda
YES. pic.twitter.com/9plvnfEdQb- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 7, 2020
Audra McDonald
Madame Vice President !!!! pic.twitter.com/4U2JCeHqB0- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 7, 2020
