Election 2020
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Celebrate the Biden/Harris Election Win

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the 2020 election.

Nov. 9, 2020  

Over the weekend, major news networks projected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners of the 2020 election after receiving roughly 290 electoral college votes.

Throughout the past months, projects like Broadway for Biden, the In Our America concert, and many more have supported the Biden/Harris ticket. With this win, Broadway stars took to social media to express their happiness and excitement.

Laura Bell Bundy

Hayley Podschun

??? It's about time we have a female in that house???

A post shared by Hayley Podschun (@hayley_podschun) on Nov 7, 2020 at 11:24am PST

Telly Leung

Jeremy Jordan

Sasha Hutchings

A post shared by Sasha Hutchings (@sashahutchings) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:59am PST

Drew Gehling

#2020 ??????

A post shared by Drew Gehling (@drewgehling) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:33am PST

Josh Groban

Jenn Colella

Brittney Johnson

Stephanie J. Block

?

A post shared by Stephanie J Block-Arcelus (@stephaniejblock) on Nov 7, 2020 at 1:44pm PST

Nick Adams

?

A post shared by Nick Adams (@thenickadams) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:51am PST

Mariah Rose Faith

Erika Henningsen

This election cycle has taught me that we ARE powerful. That our voices aren't just useful but essential. That in order for democracy to work, participation is not optional, but necessary. It's given me reinstilled faith that right prevails over wrong. That honesty is stronger than falsehoods. That goodness and decency inspire more effectively than divisive hatred and fear. I know Joe & Kamala are about to inherit millions of voters who wanted to give 45 a second chance. That pains me. But their REAL. DECISIVE. OVERWHELMING VICTORY tells me that they are not only prepared to do so, but have the majority support of we, the people, to restore & heal the tired wounds of this nation. Raise a glass today, tomorrow. And continue to raise your voice to protect democracy forever.

A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:15am PST

Ephraim Sykes

Jelani Alladin

Desi Oakley

Jennifer Simard

It's a beautiful day. ?

A post shared by Jennifer Simard she/her (@thejennifersimard) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:26am PST

Sky Lakota-Lynch

Karen Olivo

Let's go to work!

A post shared by Karen Olivo (@karenolivo76) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:09am PST

Billy Porter

Lindsay Heather Pearce

Antoine Smith

Izzy McCalla

Jonalyn Saxer

Mason Alexander Park

Celia Rose Gooding

Adrienne Warren

Seth Rudetsky

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Sara Bareilles

Jason Alexander

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Peppermint

Ben Platt

Bonnie Milligan

Kristin Chenoweth

Keala Settle

Hamilton the Musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Audra McDonald

