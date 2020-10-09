Wake Up With BWW 10/9: Broadway Shutdown Extends Through May, Tony Nomination Announcement Date, and More!

Read all of today's top news!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Broadway League will announce today another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City. It is expected that The League will announce a suspension of performances through May 30, 2021. Returning productions are currently projected to resume performances over a series of rolling dates beginning June 2021.

The 2020 Tony nominations will be announced on October 15 by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart. A date for the ceremony has not been set, but it will likely happen in early December.

Read more about these and other top stories below.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Tony Nominations Coming Next Week; Sets Digital Ceremony for Early December

It's Tonys time! The 2020 Tony nominations will be announced on October 15 by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart. A date for the ceremony has not been set, but it will likely happen in early December.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Sierra Boggess & More Sing SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in Times Square

The theater community is coming together in Times Square today for the first time since Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The event, 'A Moment for Broadway,' is organized by volunteer organization NYCNext as part of a series of pop-up performances designed to bring renewed vibrancy to New York City.. (more...)

3) THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA With Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Will Stream in Honor of the Show's 34th Birthday

The Shows Must Go On! is celebrating the birthday of Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece The Phantom of The Opera.. (more...)

4) Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 30!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.. (more...)

5) Todrick Hall, Eva Noblezada, Will Swenson and More Star in HOCUS POCUS Spoof Benefit Concert, I PUT A SPELL ON YOU

A bewitchingly cinematic extravaganza awaits when I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party, moves online Thursday, October 29, 2020, in a fully produced spectacle streaming at 8 pm Eastern. The virtual Halloween blowout, presented by Con Limón Productions and Jay Armstrong Johnson, will benefit BC/EFA.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lauren Marcus

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up continues today at 4pm! Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Siegfried, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Next On Stage: Dance Edition continues tonight at 8pm! Today is the series finale! Tune in here.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Through May 2021

The Broadway League will announce today another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City. It is expected that The League will announce a suspension of performances through May 30, 2021. Returning productions are currently projected to resume performances over a series of rolling dates beginning June 2021.

BWW Exclusive: BARE: A POP OPERA to Celebrate 20 Years with Month-Long Virtual Celebration - Streaming on BroadwayWorld!

To celebrate the show's 20th anniversary and raise awareness for the continued need for safe and trusted support systems for LGBTQ+ youth, the original producers of bare have curated a series of at-home musical performances, reunion interviews, and exclusive videos from global productions, culminating in the premiere of a new 20th anniversary retrospective directed by Tony-nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).

What we're watching: Leslie Odom Jr. & Cynthia Erivo Perform 'Where Is The Love' for GREAT PERFORMANCES: GRAMMY SALUTE TO MUSIC LEGENDS

Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom, Jr. honor Roberta Flack with a performance of "Where Is The Love."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tony Shalhoub, who turns 67 today!

Tony Shalhoub most recently won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Shalhoub is a Golden Globe Award-winning actor with a diverse resume of engaging roles. Mr. Shalhoub recently starred in The Price on Broadway with Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito, following the world premiere of The Band's Visit Off-Broadway.

He is perhaps best known for his starring role as the obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in the popular television series "Monk," for which he won a Golden Globe Award and three Primetime Emmy Awards. Additional television credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Too Big to Fail" and "Wings."

Shalhoub's feature film credits include Big Night, The Siege, Galaxy Quest, Men in Black, Men in Black II and Pain & Gain. Shalhoub voiced the character of Luigi in the popular animated movies Cars, Cars II and Cars III. Also, he voiced the role of Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie franchise.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles