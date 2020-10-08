Todrick Hall, Eva Noblezada, Will Swenson and More Star in HOCUS POCUS Spoof Benefit Concert, I PUT A SPELL ON YOU

I Put a Spell On You: The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet will take place virtually on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

A bewitchingly cinematic extravaganza awaits when I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party, moves online Thursday, October 29, 2020, in a fully produced spectacle streaming at 8 pm Eastern. The virtual Halloween blowout, presented by Con Limón Productions and Jay Armstrong Johnson, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Watch the free stream of I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet at broadwaycares.org/spell.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's "Quantico," On The Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. This year's COVID-safe digital film is not your average stream: it's complete with larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

This year, the beloved Hocus Pocus -inspired Sanderson Sisters break the internet and recruit some of pop culture's most iconic villains (think Cruella de Vil, Gaston, The Joker, Maleficent and more) to fulfill their delightfully devious plot. Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary.

Broadway stars joining their adventure are Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Drew Gehling (Waitress), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story) and Will Swenson (Waitress).

Special guests also include drag favorites Bob The Drag Queen (TV's "RuPaul's Drag Race"), Kizha Carr, Marti Gould Cummings, Peachez and Alexis Michelle (TV's "RuPaul's Drag Race").

Rounding out the stellar cast are Skizzo Arnedillo Arteaga (On Your Feet! national tour), Brittany Bohn (TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Hayden Clifton (Bright Star national tour), Tyler Eisenreich (West Side Story), Taurean Everett (The Cher Show), Allison Griffith, Gabriel Hyman (King Kong), Karma Jenkins, Erin Kei (Elf The Musical national tour), Sarah Kleist , Kourtni Lind-Watson (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Danny Marin (TV's "The Real Housewives of New York City"), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Jennifer Reed, Alanna Saunders (Scotland, PA), Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders (Alice By Heart), Cassy Surianello and Michael Sylvester.

The stream of I Put a Spell on You is free and donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

You can receive insider perks for I Put a Spell on You that include pre- and post-show cocktail parties with the show's stars, CDs and posters signed by Johnson and much more. Become a VIP or sponsor by visiting broadwaycares.org/spell.

I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet was rehearsed at Open Jar Studios and filmed last month in New York City and at The Mansion Inn and Home Made Theater in Saratoga Springs, NY, under strict COVID-19 production protocols. The digital film is directed by Johnson and Simmons with choreography by Simmons. Jamie Kiliany and Simmons serve as associate producers. The music director is Emily Marshall with music production by Will Van Dyke. The creative team also includes costume design by DW with additional costumes by Brian Hemesath, wigs and hair by Bobbie Cliffton Zlotnik, lighting design by Rocky Noel, makeup led by Alcone Company's Kyle Krueger, line producing by Kampfire Films' Katie Rosin and props by Alec Addalia. Ling Mai, Juan Roque and Roberto Araujo serve as directors of photography. Animation and editing of "Evil Queen" provided by Nathan Love Productions. Catering provided by Chef Rick Bieber, Grady Keefe, La Palapa, Promobile Kitchen and Melissa Tung. Dancers were cast by Jason Styres, CSA.

