VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. & Cynthia Erivo Perform 'Where Is The Love' for GREAT PERFORMANCES: GRAMMY SALUTE TO MUSIC LEGENDS

The Broadway stars honor Roberta Flack.

Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom, Jr. honor Roberta Flack with a performance of "Where Is The Love."

Watch the performance below!

The program, premiring October 12th, includes performances by Laurie Anderson, Philip Bailey, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Isaak, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Cyndi Lauper, Sam Moore, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Yola. Presenters include Rhiannon Giddens, Joe Mantegna, John Legend, LL Cool J, Greg Phillinganes, Henry Rollins, and Don Was.

Announced earlier this year, the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Ken Ehrlich, Philip Glass and Frank Walker receive Trustees Award honors, and George Augspurger is recognized with the Technical GRAMMY® Award. Mickey Smith Jr. also accepts the Music Educator Award™ as this year's recipient.

Leslie Odom, Jr. starred on Broadway as 'Aaron Burr' in the blockbuster hit musical, "Hamilton." He is a Grammy Award­ winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton's Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album.



Odom, Jr. originated the role of 'Burr' in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk AwardÂ®, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

