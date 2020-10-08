Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Through May 2021
Broadway performances were initially suspended on March 12, 2020.
NBC New York reports that The Broadway League will announce tomorrow another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City. It is expected that The League will announce a suspension of performances through May 30, 2021, marking another delay before shows will return.
The League has released updated information regarding performance cancellations and ticketing. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through May 30, 2021.
Returning productions are currently projected to resume performances over a series of rolling dates beginning June 2021.
Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.
