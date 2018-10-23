Wake Up With BWW 10/23: THE PROM Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Shortlist Announced For The 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Voting Now Open!

by BWW News Desk - October 22, 2018

Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!. (more...)

2) BWW Interview: Edward Bennett Talks MACBETH

by Rona Kelly - October 22, 2018

Edward Bennett returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company for his third season, appearing in Polly Findlay's Macbeth. As the production comes to London, Bennett gives us an insight into Findlay's rehearsal room, discusses how Macduff is similar to previous roles he's played here, and also shares his own superstitions surrounding the Scottish Play and theatre.... (more...)

3) Michael James Leslie Replaces James Monroe Iglehart in DC LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by BWW News Desk - October 22, 2018

The Kennedy Center is getting into the Halloween spirit with its all-star production of Little Shop of Horrors. It has just been announced that James Monroe Iglehart will not be able to perform. He will be replaced by Michael James Leslie, who has played the role of Audrey II to critical acclaim on Broadway and more.. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of THE FERRYMAN on Broadway?

by Review Roundups - October 22, 2018

The Ferryman officially opened last night, Sunday, October 21, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street) on Broadway.. (more...)

5) THE PROM Announces Rush Policy; Previews Begin Tomorrow

by BWW News Desk - October 22, 2018

The new Broadway comedy The Prom has announced that a limited number of $40 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Longacre Theatre box office (220 West 48th Street) when it opens for that day's performance(s) beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cast and major credit cards are accepted.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE PROM begins previews on Broadway!

-INDIA PALE ALE officially opens off-Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: THE FERRYMAN Arrives on Broadway - Go Inside Opening Night!

What we're geeking out over: First Look at Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG on Broadway

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: Watch Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Chelsea Packard Sing 'You Will Be Found'

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Rupert, who turns 67 today!

Rupert previously appeared on Broadway in On the Town in 2014. Among his other credits on the Great White Way are Legally Blonde, Ragtime, Falsettos, City of Angels, Mail, Sweet Charity -- which won him a Tony in 1986 -- Shakespeare's Cabaret, Pippin and The Happy Time.

