VIDEO: Watch Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Chelsea Packard Sing 'You Will Be Found'

Dear Evan Hansen has been turned into a young adult novel following author Val Emmich's teaming with the musical's creators to create a page-turning work of fiction. In celebration of its release, a national book tour featuring Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul is currently hopping across the country where songs are performed alongside the novel's release.

Watch as writers Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul joined by Chelsea Packard perform 'You Will Be Found' in Ann Arbor!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

