DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

VIDEO: Watch Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Chelsea Packard Sing 'You Will Be Found'

Oct. 22, 2018  

Dear Evan Hansen has been turned into a young adult novel following author Val Emmich's teaming with the musical's creators to create a page-turning work of fiction. In celebration of its release, a national book tour featuring Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul is currently hopping across the country where songs are performed alongside the novel's release.

Watch as writers Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul joined by Chelsea Packard perform 'You Will Be Found' in Ann Arbor!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

VIDEO: Watch Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Chelsea Packard Sing 'You Will Be Found'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles







More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Sold Out Hometown Solo Show!
  • VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Discusses Living in Brooklyn and His New Broadway Show on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
  • VIDEO: 'Meet Rebecca' in the New Theme Song for CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND
  • VIDEO: Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, and Regina Hall Star in the Trailer for BLACK MONDAY
  • VIDEO: A.R.T. Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with EXTRAORDINARY
  • VIDEO: Darren Criss, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Sing DEAR EVAN HANSEN Anthems at NYC Book Tour Stop

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE