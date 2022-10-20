Wake Up With BWW 10/20: Meet the Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Video: Patti LuPone Responds to Giving Up Her Equity Card: 'I Think I Need a Break From the Stage'

by Stephi Wild

Patti LuPone took to Twitter earlier this week to announced that she was giving up her Equity card in light of recent discourse in the industry. Now, LuPone has clarified that this doesn't mean she is done performing.. (more...)

Ashley Blanchet, Graham Rowat, Analise Scarpaci, Gavin Lee & More to Star in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting for The Sound of Music, directed by Mark S. Hoebee. The production will feature Ashley Blanchet (Paper Mill's Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Broadway's Waitress) as Maria Rainer, and Graham Rowat (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Sunset Boulevard) as Captain Georg von Trapp.. (more...)

VIDEO: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell Star in THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING Trailer

by Michael Major

The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alondside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney). Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway

by Jennifer Broski

Rehearsals are underway for Broadway's highly anticipated new musical comedy, Some Like It Hot! The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day. Check out photos!. (more...)

Adi Dixit, Brian Thomas Abraham & More to Lead LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory Theater

by Chloe Rabinowitz

American Repertory Theater has announced the cast of Life of Pi, written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martel and directed by Max Webster. Life of Pi is currently playing at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End where it won five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Best Scenic Design, and Best Lighting Design. . (more...)

VIDEO: Idina Menzel Reads Her Own JEOPARDY! Category

by Michael Major

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a category on Idina Menzel. Menzel appeared on the episode to read out the questions. Her appearance included questions on Wicked, Aida, Cinderella, and more. Watch a video clip from the episode to see if you can answer them all correctly!. (more...)

Inside the Fight for Adult Dancers to Join Actors' Equity

by Cara Joy David

In August, when Actors' Equity first announced it was seeking to represent adult dancers (aka strippers) at a California night club, many members expressed displeasure on social media.. (more...)

Photos: On the Carpet at Opening Night of MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO

by Stephi Wild

Last night (Tuesday 18 October), Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) held the official opening night for the global stage premiere of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro at the Barbican in London. Check out photos from the opening night carpet here!. (more...)

Photo: Disney+ Unveils New DISENCHANTED Poster With Amy Adams

by Michael Major

An all-new live-action musical comedy, "Disenchanted" is a sequel to Disney's box office hit "Enchanted" featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City. Check out the new photo of the poster now!. (more...)

