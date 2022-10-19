VIDEO: Idina Menzel Reads Her Own JEOPARDY! Category

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a category on Idina Menzel, with Menzel appearing on the episode to read out the questions.

Her appearance included questions on Wicked, Aida, Cinderella, and more. Watch the clip below to see if you can answer them all correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time.

Menzel has also been seen in Lifetime's recent Beaches remake and in Prime Video's musical adaption of Cinderella. She will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ film Disenchanted.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.

Watch the clip here: