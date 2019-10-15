Wake Up With BWW 10/15: THE ROSE TATTOO Opens, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed the death of their three-year-old daughter Adelaide.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Kennedy Center Perform 'Holding Out For a Hero'

by Stage Tube

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Broadway Center Stage presents Footloose, the explosive Broadway musical set to the rockin' rhythm of the film's Oscar® and Grammy®-nominated Top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new Tony®-nominated songs for the stage musical. Get a first look at the cast performing 'Holding Out For a Hero'. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Celebrate Columbus Day With LITTLE WOMEN Performances Singing 'Christopher Columbus'

by Stage Tube

We're celebrating Columbus Day with a special compilation of Little Women's iconic song 'Astonishing.' Check out the video to see a wide variety of performances of the song's lyric 'Christopher Columbus,' including one from Broadway's original Jo March, Sutton Foster!. (more...)

4) BWW Review: JOHN MAYER, The O2

by Cindy Marcolina

It's safe to say that John Mayer's been keeping busy. After starting 2019 with Dead & Company (which features former members from Grateful Dead) and touring North America for the fourth consecutive year, he's finally filled The O2 with a new light. His Summer Tour comes to London after a two-year absence, having played the same venue in 2017 for The Search of Everything World Tour.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Current Broadway Star Derren Brown Performs on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

by Stage Tube

Mentalist Derren Brown, who currently stars on Broadway in Derren Brown: Secret, stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday to demonstrate some mind-blowing tricks with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Rose Tattoo opens on Broadway today!

The Rose Tattoo stars Cassie Beck, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Andréa Burns, Susan Cella, Emun Elliott, Paige Gilbert, Greg Hildreth, Isabella Iannelli, Jacob Michael Laval, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Carolyn Mignini, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, Burke Swanson and Marisa Tomei.

This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 8, 2019. For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.

Soft Power opens off-Broadway today!

The Public Theater presents Soft Power, with play and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang, music and additional lyrics by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton, and is directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman.

The complete cast of SOFT POWER includes Billy Bustamante (Xue Xing Standby), Jon Hoche (Tony Manero/Chief Justice/Ensemble), Kendyl Ito (Jing/Ensemble), Francis Jue (DHH), Austin Ku (Bobby Bob/Ju Ming), Raymond J. Lee (Randy Ray/VEEP/Ensemble), Alyse Alan Louis (Zoe/Hillary), Jaygee Macapugay (Campaign Manager/Ensemble), Daniel May (Ensemble), Paul HeeSang Miller (Ensemble), Kristen Faith Oei (Ensemble), Geena Quintos (Ensemble), Conrad Ricamora (Xue Xing), Trevor Salter (Ensemble), Kyra Smith (Ensemble), Emily Stillings (Swing), Emily Trumble (Zoe/Hillary Standby), and John Yi (Swing).

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Santino Fontana!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to Tony-winning actor Santino Fontana about Stevie Wonder's 1976 album "Songs in the Key of Life." They also discuss Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, "Ragtime," Anthony Newley, Joanna Gleason, Julie Halston, "Anyone Can Whistle," Yul Brynner's dressing room decor, and Ben's love for Dickinson's Witch Hazel Cleansing Wipes. Santino shares stories about high school musicals, onstage mishaps, and audition nightmares, and talks about his roles on TV shows such as "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Mozart in the Jungle." Santino can be seen on Broadway as Michael/Dorothy in the smash hit musical "Tootsie," currently running at the Marquis Theatre.

Listen here!

What we're geeking out over: Go Behind The Scenes Of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More!

ABC has just released a behind-the-scenes look at "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" which will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic on November 5, 2019.

In addition to clips of the impressive aerial work and special effects for the special, the new trailer also confirms that the character Prince Eric, played by Graham Philips, will be singing in this iteration of the Disney classic, as the actor is glimpsed singing and dancing with the ensemble.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Gavin Lee, who turns 48 today!

Lee was most recently on Broadway as the tap-dancing show stopper Squidward Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants, for which he received his second Tony nomination. Previously, Lee originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins on West End (Olivier nomination), Broadway (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award) and on the first national tour. The British-born actor and proud dad of three is also known for his recurring role of Alan Woodford on USA Network's "White Collar."

