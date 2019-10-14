VIDEO: Celebrate Columbus Day With LITTLE WOMEN Performances Singing 'Christopher Columbus'

We're celebrating Columbus Day with a special compilation of Little Women's iconic song 'Astonishing.' Check out the video below to see a wide variety of performances of the song's lyric 'Christopher Columbus,' including one from Broadway's original Jo March, Sutton Foster!

Jo March doesn't want to be like other girls; in fact, she's not even sure that she wants to be a girl. Jo is ambitious, rough around the edges, headstrong, and yearns for a future she can't yet articulate. As the nation is torn apart by civil war, Jo and her sisters struggle with what it means to grow up. Gender roles, political beliefs, poverty, and even love itself threaten to break family ties, as the March sisters try to reconcile their identities with society's demands. How do you stay true to yourself when the world wants you to become a perfect little woman?

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award winner known for her performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Young Frankenstein, Shrek The Musical, Anything Goes, and Violet. She currently stars as Liza in the critically-acclaimed TV Land series, "Younger" after previously starring in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series "Bunheads." She is set to make her return to Broadway alongside Hugh Jackman in the upcoming revival of The Music Man as Marian the Librarian.





