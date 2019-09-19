Meet the Cast of THE ROSE TATTOO- Now in Previews!

This is one Tennessee Williams woman you won't soon forget. Marisa Tomei plays Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor. Sharply directed by Cullman, Williams' lesser-known gem sizzles with humor and heart in sultry New Orleans. Serafina erupts from the depths of despair to the heights of passion in this Tony Award-winning Best Play.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Cassie Beck (Miss Yorke)

CASSIE BECK (Miss Yorke) returns to The Roundabout and Broadway after Picnic and The Humans (Tony Award Best Play, Drama Desk Ensemble Award). The Humans (Los Angeles, London) Off-Broadway: Classic Stage Company, Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan Theatre Club, Ars Nova, LAByrinth Theater, Atlantic Theater Co, Women's Project Theater. Regional theatre: South Coast Repertory, Humana Festival, Huntington Theatre Co, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Long Wharf. Upcoming film: Good Joe Bell. Television: "High Maintenance," "Chicago Med," "Elementary," "Almost There," "Shameless." @cassiebeckster

Alexander Bello (Salvatore)

ALEXANDER BELLO (Salvatore, u/s Vivi, Billy). Broadway: All My Sons (Jack O'Brien, director). Off-Off-Broadway: A Real Boy (Max, 59E59 Theaters). Alexander is thrilled to be back at the Roundabout among such an amazing group of people! Thank you to Trip Cullman and Jim Carnahan for this incredible opportunity and to John Mara, Jr. and Random Farms Kids' Theater for believing in me from the start. All my love to Mom, Dad, Adam and all my family and friends!

Tina Benko (Estelle Hoehengarten)

TINA BENKO (Estelle Hohengarten) recently performed in John Guare's Nantucket Sleighride at Lincoln Center. Other theatre includes The Crucible directed by Ivo Van Hove on Broadway, and Who Left This Fork Here directed by Daniel Fish at Baryshnikov Arts. TV and Film credits include "Mapplethorpe," The Kitchen, "Hot Air," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Turn: Washington's Spies," "Flesh and Bone."

Andréa Burns (Peppina)

ANDRÉA BURNS (Peppina). recently garnered rave reviews for her portrayal of the legendary Judy Holliday in Willy Holtzman's Smart Blonde. Broadway: In The Heights (Drama Desk Award) On Your Feet! (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Nance, The Ritz, The Full Monty, Beauty and The Beast. Off-Broadway: Encores! Working, Songs For A New World, Saturday Night. Television: "Blue Bloods," "Kevin Can Wait," "Jessica Jones," "Mindhunter," "Law & Order: SVU." Andréa plays the new role of Fausta in Stephen Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

Susan Cella (Giuseppina)

SUSAN CELLA (Giuseppina, u/s Assunta, The Strega). Broadway: The Graduate; Crazy, He Calls Me; Me and My Girl; Evita; On the Twentieth Century. Off-Broadway: The Babylon Line, Cut Throat, Jacques Brel, Mayor, Hello Muddah Hello Fadduh. National Tours: Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray; 42nd St; La Cage Aux Folles; Me and My Girl; Can-Can. Regional: Over 40 productions. Film/TV: "Madam Secretary," Search Party, "Elementary," "Person of Interest," "Law & Order," "The Sopranos," "Hi Honey I'm Home," The Tavern, The Astronaut's Wife, "All My Children."

Emun Elliott (Alvaro Mangiacavallo)

EMUN ELLIOTT (Alvaro Mangiacavallo) graduated from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2005. This is his Broadway debut. Theatre: Measure for Measure, A View from the Bridge, Red Velvet, Black Watch. TV/film: "Game of Thrones," "The Paradise," "Clique," "Trust Me," "Guilt," Prometheus, Filth, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marionette, Kingsman 3. Emun would like to dedicate this performance to his former manager - the late, great Johnnie Planco.

Paige Gilbert (Bessie)

PAIGE GILBERT (Bessie). After reprising the role of Gifty in the Drama Desk Award Winning School Girls; Or The African Mean Girls Play, Paige returned to MCC Theatre as Octavia in BLKS. Film credits include: Late Night and Adam, both official selections of the 2019 Sundance Film festival. On the small screen, her credits include the HBO series, "The Deuce" and "High Maintenance."

Greg Hildreth (The Salesman)

GREG HILDRETH (The Salesman). Broadway: Frozen, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway: Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (MCC Theatre), The Robber Bridegroom (The Roundabout; Lucille Lortel Award Nomination), Peter and the Starcatcher (New York Theatre Workshop), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (The Public). Film/Television: Half Shell: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, "The Americans," "The Good Wife," "Royal Pains," "Kings," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

Isabella Iannelli (Vivi)

ISABELLA IANNELLI (Vivi, u/s Billy, Salvatore) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Recent work includes: Upcoming Feature Film In The Heights (Jon Chu/Lin-Manuel Miranda) and the Mexico City Policy Musical (Mary John Frank). Isabella is grateful to her family, friends, and MSA for their continued love and support. She would like to thank Roundabout Theatre Company for this incredible opportunity to live out her dreams. Love to her Grandpas in heaven. IG: @bella.iannelli.babybellz Web: babybellz.com

Jacob Michael Laval (Billy)

JACOB MICHAEL LAVAL (Billy, u/s Salvatore, Vivi) is so excited to be making his Broadway debut. Previous credits include HBO'S "The Plot Against America," "Team Marco," "Happy," etc. He can be seen in the upcoming John Mulaney Netflix Special. He loves reading, history, science, playing baseball and is a huge fan of the Yankees and all things Disney! Jacob sends love to his parents, brother and sister and his grandparents, Natasha at Take 3 Talent and his Golden Retriever, Michelle!

Ellyn Marie Marsh (Violetta)

ELLYN MARIE MARSH (Violetta, u/s Flora, Bessie). Broadway/OBC: Enron, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Kinky Boots and Pretty Woman Creator of the web series "Turning the Tables," & "Gettin Peggy Wit It." Mom to the most hilarious daughter (Lola) and Trader Joe's enthusiast. Many thanks to Tripp, Carnahan, Carrie and Patty Goody. Instagram/ Twitter: @ellynmarsh

Carolyn Mignini (Assunta)

CAROLYN MIGNINI (Assunta) can be seen in the upcoming feature What Is Life Worth starring Michael Keaton. In Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce," she continues as "Joan Merrell," and portrays "Ilene Mulvaney" in Showtime's acclaimed "Escape At Dannemora," directed by Ben Stiller. NY theater highlights include Fiddler On The Roof, The Fantasticks, Tintypes (Drama Desk nom.), Christoher Durang's Sister Mary Ignatious Exlains It All For You, and many seasons as a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre. carolynmignini.com

Portia (Flora)

PORTIA (Flora). Portia's most notable Theatre credits include Arthur Miller's Ride Down Mt. Morgan (Broadway), Ruined(Manhattan Theatre Club), Zooman and The Sign (Signature), McReele (Roundabout, Drama Desk Nom.), Queen for a Day(Theatre at St. Clement's), No Child (TheatreWorks), Something You Did (Primary Stages), The Treatment (Culture Project/Audelco Nom.), The Way West, Guinea Pig Solo, Dutch Heart of Man, Our Lady of 121st St., In Arabia We'd All Be Kings(LAByrinth). Most recently, Rinse, Repeat (Signature). London: Member of the Wedding (Young Vic/Best Actress Nom. Evening Standard); Regional: Intimate Apparel (Bay Street Theatre), Sweat (Mark Taper Forum), Artney Jackson, The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown), How We Got On (Cleveland Playhouse), Fences (Longwharf & McCarter Theater), Our Town (Ford's Theatre), The Monster at the Door (Alley Theatre), Frankie and Johnnie (Hartford Stage), The Merchant of Venice(The Goodman/RSC/Paris/Hamburg dir: Peter Sellers), just to name a few. Film credits include Lapsis, All The Little Things We Kill, Skin, From Nowhere, Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List, St. Vincent, Silver Tongues, The Greatest, The Messenger, Please Give, Synedoche, New York, Freedomland, World Trade Center. Portia has also guest starred in many television series including "Madam Secretary," "Bull," "Elementary," "She's Gotta Have It," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," among others.

Ella Rubin (Rosa)

ELLA RUBIN (Rosa) will be making her Broadway debut in The Rose Tattoo. Ella previously appeared in Marc Lawrence's feature film, The Rewrite, as well as on the Hulu series "Difficult People," Showtime's "Billions" and "Unforgettable" on CBS. She is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Kipperman Management.

Jennifer Sánchez (Mariella)

JENNIFER SÁNCHEZ (Mariella, u/s Estelle Hohengarten, Miss Yorke) was most recently seen as Dolly Tate in Sarna Lapine's Annie Get Your Gun. Broadway credits include: Pretty Woman, Sunday in the Park with George, On Your Feet, Spiderman: Turn off the Dark, Ghost, Women on the Verge of a Breakdown, West Side Story. Off-Broadway credits: Little Miss Sunshine, I'm Getting My Act Together. Grazie mille a Trip, Jim Carnahan and CLA. For my mom, Helen. @hennihennisanchez

Constance Shulman (The Strega)

CONSTANCE SHULMAN (The Strega). Broadway debut. Theater: The Rose Tattoo, Williamstown; Bobbie Clearly,Roundabout Underground (Drama Desk nomination),Barbecue, Public Theater. Original cast of Steel Magnolias, WPA Theater, Lucille Lortel. TV: "Orange is the New Black," Screen Actors Guild Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series (three years in a row); Florida Girls, Pop TV; "Broad City," "SVU," "Blacklist;" Film: from Fried Green Tomatoes to Sweet and Lowdown to Central Standard and a lot in between. Voice of Patti Mayonnaise in the Nickelodeon animated series, "Doug."

Burke Swanson (Jack)

BURKE SWANSON (Jack). A recent graduate of SCAD (Credits: Hamlet, The Foreigner, Angry Psycho Princesses), this is Burke's Broadway Debut. Endless gratitude to those who've been vital in this process: Mama, Pops, Ems, the Cullinans, all of my family, Mr. Art; Leslie, Sam, Milena (Buchwald); Jim, Carrie, Todd (Roundabout); Mark, Andra, Joan, Craig, Viv, LB; Vannah, Alex, David, Kenz, Doherty, Hankens, Greenblatts; Cress, Gov School, this dedicated cast/crew. To Trip & Tennessee: my love & thanks. @burke_swanson

Marisa Tomei (Serafina Delle Rose)

MARISA TOMEI (Serafina Delle Rose) continues to bridge the gap between rich, dramatic performances and smart, comedic turns. Marisa won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny. Tomei subsequently earned Academy Awards nominations for her performances in In the Bedroom and The Wrestler. Marisa is currently in rehearsals for the live special of "All In The Family," where she stars alongside Woody Harrelson, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes. The one-night only event will air live on ABC on May 22, 2019. Marisa recently reunited with Ira Sachs for independent drama, Frankie, which is slated to make its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. This summer, she will begin production on a comedy film from Judd Apatow, in which she will star with Pete Davidson. Marisa will next be seen on the big screen reprising her role of "Aunt May" in Sony Entertainment and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film will release in theaters on July 2, 2019. Her other notable film credits include: The Big Short, Love is Strange, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Ides of March, Loitering with Intent, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, What Women Want, Happy Accidents, and Slums of Beverly Hills. She also recently appeared on television in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and FOX's Empire, among others. A veteran of the theater, Marisa returned to the stage in 2017 in Sarah Ruhl's How To Transcend a Happy Marriage at Lincoln Center. Her previous Broadway credits include: Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses(2014 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance), Caryl Churchill's Top Girls (Drama Desk Award nomination), Oh! The Humanity and Other Good Intentions, Marie and Bruce, Design for Living, We Won't Pay! We Won't Pay!, Waiting for Lefty, Rocket to the Moon, Demonology, Dark Rapture, Slavs!, The Comedy of Errors, and The Summer Winds,among others. Tomei is a founding member of the Naked Angels Theater Company in New York City.

Florrie Bagel (u/s Giuseppina, Mariella, Peppina, Violetta)

FLORRIE BAGEL (u/s Giuseppina, Mariella, Peppina, Violetta). Highlights include Jerry Springer: The Opera (Peaches) and Footloose at The Muny. City Center Encores!:Call Me Madam, Me and My Girl, Brigadoon and The Golden Apple. Light and courage!

Katerina McCrimmon (u/s Rosa)

KATERINA McCRIMMON (u/s Rosa) hails from Miami, Florida. Professional credits include In the Heights (Nina), Hair (Sheila) and Gathering Blue (Kira). A senior in the musical theatre program at FSU, Katerina thanks Jim Carnahan and Trip Cullman for this, her Broadway debut!

Michelangelo Milano (u/s Salesman, Jack, Alvaro)

MICHELANGELO MILANO (u/s Salesman, Jack, Alvaro). Broadway debut. Theatre credits: Eight Seconds, The Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival, New York, A View From the Bridge. Television credits: "Power," "Gotham," "Law & Order: SVU." michelangelomilano.com. IG @officialmichelangelomilano

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader





Related Articles