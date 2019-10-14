HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed the death of their three-year-old daughter Adelaide.

Adelaide suffered from Infantile Spasms (IS), a rare childhood epilepsy syndrome, which she was diagnosed with at seven months old.

Cervantes appeared as the Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway and in Chicago. Other Broadway credit include: If/Then with Idina Menzel, the R&R Boyfriend in American Idiot, Chip Tolentino in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off Broadway: Originated the role of Angel Obregon Jr. in Giant at The Public Theater and Miguel in Happiness at Lincoln Center. TV credits include: Madame Secretary, BrainDead, The Blacklist, Royal Pains, All My Children.





