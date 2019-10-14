HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed the death of their three-year-old daughter Adelaide.
Adelaide suffered from Infantile Spasms (IS), a rare childhood epilepsy syndrome, which she was diagnosed with at seven months old.
The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in her mother's arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after ??
A post shared by Miguel Cervantes (@mig.cervantes) on Oct 13, 2019 at 4:47pm PDT
Cervantes appeared as the Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway and in Chicago. Other Broadway credit include: If/Then with Idina Menzel, the R&R Boyfriend in American Idiot, Chip Tolentino in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off Broadway: Originated the role of Angel Obregon Jr. in Giant at The Public Theater and Miguel in Happiness at Lincoln Center. TV credits include: Madame Secretary, BrainDead, The Blacklist, Royal Pains, All My Children.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!... (read more)
Alice Walker Pens Moving Essay on THE COLOR PURPLE, Celie as a Character and Oluwaseyi Omooba
On Facebook this week, producer Scott Sanders shared the below letter from the Pulitzer Prize winning writer of The Color Purple, Alice Walker...... (read more)
Photo Flash: Tom Hiddleston & Company Celebrate Harold Pinter's Birthday at BETRAYAL
Stars of Betrayal raised their glasses to the late Harold Pinter last night, October 10, in celebration of what would have been the playwright's 89th ... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Casting Announced For THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG National Tour
After a successful first year playing in over 25 North American cities and recouping its investment in just 15 weeks, the producers of The Play That G... (read more)