VIDEO: Current Broadway Star Derren Brown Performs on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Mentalist Derren Brown, who currently stars on Broadway in Derren Brown: Secret, stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday to demonstrate some mind-blowing tricks with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, for the first time ever, this U.K. phenomenon and Netflix star brings his talents to Broadway.

Producers J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller announced today that after a sold-out, critically acclaimed run off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, Derren Brown: Secret returns with a spellbinding experience that dares us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.

Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret will begin previews on Friday, September 6 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with the opening night set for Sunday, September 15. Derren Brown: Secret will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2020 only.

The production had its world premiere in 2017, where the acclaimed British performer and author played to sold-out houses at Atlantic Theater Company, and went on to win the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. In the UK, Derren Brown's critically acclaimed shows have played sold out runs in the West End and have been awarded two Olivier Awards.

Derren Brown: Secret will feature scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

