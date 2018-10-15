Wake Up With BWW 10/15: Best in Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to KING KONG on Broadway!

by Jeffrey Vizcaino - October 14, 2018

BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to new musical, KING KONG! Winner will receive two tickets for Friday, November 9th at 8pm.. (more...)

2) Stephen Sondheim and Patti LuPone Chat COMPANY and Their Mutual Love of Marianne Elliott on The Graham Norton Podcast

by BWW News Desk - October 14, 2018

Stephen Sondheim and Patti LuPone recently sat down for Graham Norton's podcast to chat about working together on the revival of Company in the West End.. (more...)

3) ROMAN HOLIDAY Has Reading in Shanghai

by Stephanie Wild - October 14, 2018

Roman Holiday the Musical held a reading today in Shanghai, China. The reading starred two time Olivier nominee Michael Xavier and Sara Chase, who appeared in the show's San Francisco run in 2017. The reading was directed by Marc Bruni with music direction by Todd Ellison.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Watch the Rockettes High Kick Into Christmas as They Rehearse for All-New Finale!

by BroadwayWorld TV - October 14, 2018

Earlier this week, the Radio City Rockettes rehearsed the choreography from the brand-new finale scene, 'Christmas Lights,' for the 2018 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase. We're taking you inside the big rehearsal below!. (more...)

5) BWW Review: PORGY AND BESS, London Coliseum

by Aliya Al-Hassan - October 14, 2018

After a disappointing start to the new season with the bizarre Salome, the ENO fights back with a towering production of the Gershwin brothers' Porgy and Bess. After nearly 80 years since its premiere, the folk opera receives its first staging by the ENO as a co-production with the Dutch National Opera and New York's Metropolitan Opera. And boy does it deliver!. (more...)







Today's Call Sheet:

-Sierra Boggess, Betsy Wolfe, and more lead Best in Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-At This Performance... returns tonight with understudies from COME FROM AWAY, BE MORE CHILL, and more!

BWW Exclusive: She's Queen of the Kings! Catching Up with Brooklyn-Bound Heather Headley

What we're geeking out over: First Look at Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale, and Cherry Jones in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

What we're listening to: Barbra Streisand Releases 'Imagine/What A Wonderful World' From Upcoming Album 'Walls'

Social Butterfly: Watch This 12 Year Old HAMILTON Fan Cover 'Burn' on Guitar

Young, scrappy, and insanely talented! At just 12 years old, Ivy absolutely CRUSHES this acoustic cover of "Burn." #HamFanJams (?? : @MarinaMorris147) pic.twitter.com/W0vSROFoaW - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) October 13, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Gavin Lee, who turns 47 today!

Two-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway actor Gavin Lee will steal Christmas this season in the title role of the Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Lee was most recently on Broadway as the tap-dancing show stopper Squidward Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants, for which he received his second Tony nomination. Previously, Lee originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins on West End (Olivier nomination), Broadway (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award) and on the first national tour. The British-born actor and proud dad of three is also known for his recurring role of Alan Woodford on USA Network's "White Collar."



