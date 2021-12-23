WINNIE THE POOH and SANTA'S SING-A-LONG Cancel Performances at Theatre Row

As of Wednesday afternoon December 22nd Theatre Row has closed immediately out of an abundance of caution following positive COVID-19 cases on site. The news comes only days after a positive case was detected on Saturday before the 2pm performance of Hear/Now: Live!, produced by the Keen Company, canceling their run's final 3 performances last weekend.

Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation has had to cancel all performances until Dec 26th and Santa's Sing-A-Long's limited holiday run has ended 5 performances early due to the venue closure.

Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation is produced by Jonathan Rockefeller (The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody).

Santa's Sing-A-Long is produced by Tony Award Winner Stephanie Rosenberg (Moulin Rouge, Anastasia, On The Town) and Cooper Jordan (New York's Got Talent!, Matt Roberts: 42nd Street Magic).

All tickets for canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase. Theatre Row hopes to re-open the building on Sunday December 26th.