WICKED to Host 2nd Annual Broadway Pride Block Party

Wicked will host the 2nd annual Broadway Pride Block Party on Friday, June 26 from 12PM – 4PM in the breezeway of the Gershwin Theatre.

Presented by Wicked and TodayTix, this block party will bring together Broadway fans, artists, and allies in an afternoon of music, giveaways, games, photo ops, and Pride-filled fun. The Pride Block Party will be hosted by Wicked’s Danny Quadrino and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’s Kevin McHale, and will include giveaways from TodayTix, the opportunity to win tickets to fan-favorite shows, and more.

Participating shows include Wicked, & Juliet, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Chicago, The Great Gatsby, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Just in Time, The Lion King, The Lost Boys, Masquerade, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge!, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, The Play that Goes Wrong, The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon!, SIX on Broadway, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and more. There will be additional tables from Playbill and The Museum of Broadway.

Donations will be accepted to support Wicked’s For Good partner, The Trevor Project. As the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people, The Trevor Project provides life-saving support and advocates for a world where all LGBTQ+ young people feel safe, supported, and seen. The Trevor Project will have a booth at the event to learn more about their organization.