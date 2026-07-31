Listen: Alisan Porter Releases New Single Featuring Tony Award-Winner Shoshana Bean

Singer-songwriter and Broadway performer Alisan Porter has released her new single, "Man Out of You," featuring Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Shoshana Bean. The song is now available on all streaming platforms, accompanied by an official music video.

"Man Out of You" explores themes of emotional accountability, self-worth, and the decision to stop trying to change someone else in favor of choosing yourself.

"'Man Out of You' is the story of one of your best girlfriends telling you, once again, how a man let her down. This time, I realized I needed to write about it," Porter said in a statement. "Shoshana and I have walked parallel paths for years as independent artists. This collaboration became a celebration of our sisterhood and an opportunity to help tell part of her story."

The single follows the releases of "Space" and "Race to Nowhere" and continues Porter's self-described "Perimenopop" era, a collection of songs inspired by womanhood, motherhood, reinvention, and embracing authenticity.

Bean joins Porter on the track with a guest vocal performance. A Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee, Bean is known for her work on Broadway, including Hell's Kitchen, Waitress, and Wicked, as well as her recording career.

Porter first rose to prominence starring in the film Curly Sue before building a career on Broadway in productions including A Chorus Line, Footloose, and Hair. She later won Season 10 of The Voice and has continued to release original music while sharing candid reflections on motherhood, recovery, and creativity with her online audience.

Later this year, Porter will release her fifth studio album, her first project to be entirely self-written and self-produced. Created with longtime collaborators Drew McKeon and Sam Barsh, the album was recorded live in Studio A at Chaplin Recording Studios in Los Angeles and features performances by acclaimed musicians Leland Sklar and David Levita.

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