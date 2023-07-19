WICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike, Director Jon M. Chu Confirms

Director Jon M. Chu has confirmed that while the Wicked movie has paused production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, their respective release dates should not be affected.

The Wicked movie is being split into two parts, with the first scheduled for release on November 27, 2024 and the second arriving on November 26, 2025.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, production on the film halted on Friday just days before wrapping in the UK, with "One Short Day" being left to film.

Chu has now confirmed that they are "not done yet" and are paused until the strike is over to finish the "last pieces of the movie."

"We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close. It’s been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back! And we will finish properly strong when the time is right. My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come but in the meantime I’m excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn’t be affected) . It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do," Chu shared in a tweet.

Wicked actors including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Bowen Yang have all taken to social media in support of the strike.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

The Wicked movie stars Erivo as Elphaba and Grande as Glinda. It also includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play classmates Pfannee and ShenShen from Shiz University. Keala Settle will portray Miss Coddle, with Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.