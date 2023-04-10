Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Movie Now Casting For Young Nessarose

Apr. 10, 2023  

According to a casting notice, the upcoming Wicked movie is authentically-casting a wheelchair user to play Young Nessarose, a new character for the film.

Casting agency The Telsey Office posted the audition notice on Instagram, stating that they are seeking someone to play "female, 4 years old, Mixed Race (White and Black). Elphaba's 'tragically beautiful' lonely, compassionate sister. She has spent her life in a wheelchair."

The role will begin filming in London in May and June of 2023. Videos can be subitted here.

Marissa Bode will be playing Nessarose in the upcoming two-part film adaptation, also starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The casting for the new roles suggest that Elphaba and Nessarose's upbringing as sisters will be explored in the upcoming films.

Now in production in the U.K., the first part of the two Wicked movies will be released on November 27, 2024. The second part of the film will be released on December 25, 2025.

Also appearing in the film is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively.

Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, with Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, and Adam James.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.



