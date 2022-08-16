WEST SIDE STORY, IN THE HEIGHTS & More Nominated for 2022 Imagen Awards

Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

West Side Story, In the Heights, Encanto, and more have been nominated for 2022 Imagen Awards.

The Imagen Awards recognize work by Latino talent and creatives in the television and film industry. Deadline reports that the winners will be announced on October 2 at the LA Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles.

In the Heights received a nomination for Best Feature Flim. Additionally, Steven Spielberg was nominated for Best Director of a Feature Film, and Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and Rita Moreno were each nominated for Best Actress in a Feature Film.

DeBose was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress - Comedy (Television) for her performance in Schmigadoon!

In the Heights was nominated for Best Feature Film. Additionally, Anthony Ramos was nominated for Best Actor in a Feature Film and Leslie Grace was nominated for Best Actress in a Feature Film.

Disney's Encanto was also nominated for Best Feature Film. Jared Bush, Bryon Howard, and Charise Castro Smith were nominated for the film's direction, John Leguizamo was nominated for Best Actor in a Feature Film, and Stephanie Beatriz was nominated for Best Actress in a Feature Film.

High School Musical: the Musical: the Series' Frankie Rodriguez was nominated for Best Actor - Comedy (Television).

The Imagen (pronounced ee-mah-hen) Awards program was established in 1985 from a suggestion by veteran television producer Norman Lear to encourage and recognize the positive portrayals of Latinos in the media.

Later, as The Imagen Foundation, it expanded its programs and initiatives to further its mission to serve as a bridge between the Latino community and the entertainment industry in providing access, education, and resources for Latinos in the industry, as well as those seeking careers in entertainment.