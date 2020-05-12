WATCH: THE YEAR OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with the new musical 'The Year of Living Dangerously!'

In 1982, the novel of The Year Of Living Dangeously became a major motion picture starring Mel Gibson, Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hunt. Now as political turmoil rages across the developing world, the story comes to soaring new life on the musical stage. Join us for a concert presentation of the thrilling new musical, The Year Of Living Dangeously, written by Thomas Tierney (Eleanor: An American Love Story, Narnia), and Jeffrey Haddow (Sense & Sensibility, Scrambled Feet, winner of BMI Harrington Award for Creative Excellence). The show is a reminder that love, relationships, and passion are still felt in turbulent political times.

Jakarta, Indonesia, 1965. A nation on the verge of violent revolution. Against this turbulent backdrop, three vivid characters get caught up in a strange and consequential love triangle: Guy Hamilton, a reporter freshly-arrived from Sydney with a taste for danger, a ton of ambition, and a nose for news; Jill Bryant, an intensely bright, attractive attaché at the British Embassy, wary of relationships, but yearning for home and family; and Billy Kwan, a diminutive Australian-Chinese photojournalist with a passionate need to remake the world in the image of his ideals. As the political tension builds to a boil, the lives of these three characters become increasingly intertwined, leading to an explosive ending rife with tragedy, danger and romance. This broadcast is dedicated to John Todd, who directed this concert at Feinstein's/54 Below and recently lost his battle with cancer.

Featuring Scarlett Strallen (Mary Poppins, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Jill, Eric Badique (Mary Poppins, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Starlight Express) as Kumar, Simon Jones (Blithe Spirit, Miracle on 34th Street) as Col. Henderson, Kevin Earley (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Les Misérables) as Guy Hamilton, Josephine K Cho (A Little Night Music, Once on this Island) as Ibu, Marc delaCruz (If/Then, Pacific Overtures, Yankee Doodle Dandy) as Billy, Janine DiVita (Grease, Anything Goes, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Jim Stanek (Fun Home, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) as Pete, Richard R. Henry (Guys and Dolls, Newsies, 1776) as Wally, Cathy Ang (KPOP, RIOT Antigone) as Chorus/Streetwalker.

