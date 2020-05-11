WATCH: THE WEDDING SINGER Reunion Concert on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with The Wedding Singer Reunion Concert!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
We're gonna party like it's 1985... again! Join original cast members of the 2006 Tony Award-nominated Best Musical The Wedding Singer for a once-in-a-lifetime reunion! From "It's Your Wedding Day" to "Let Me Come Home" to "Saturday Night In The City," enjoy one of your favorite contemporary Broadway scores live. Join us to celebrate scrunchies and parachute pants, jersey high bangs and acid-washed jeans, to the music of Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin...with a few songs that never made it to opening night!
Featuring original cast members Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, Felicia Finley, Matt Saldivar, David Josefsberg, Kevin Kern, Eric L Summers, Rita Gardner, Tina Maddigan, Adinah Alexander, Spencer Liff, Ashley Amber Haase, Cara Cooper, Matt Allen, Nicolette Hart, Tracee Beazer, Matt Stocke and J. Elaine Marcos.
Produced by T. Oliver Reid, musical direction by James Sampliner, directed by Paul Stancato. This concert is being presented in loving memory of Eric LaJuan Summers, 1982-2019. Special thanks to Mark Kaufman and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). I... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsor... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
Stephen Sondheim is Now on Instagram!
Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Sing 'I'd Give It All For You' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess have released a new cover of 'I'd Give It All For You' from Songs For a New World!... (read more)