WATCH: THE WEDDING SINGER Reunion Concert on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with The Wedding Singer Reunion Concert!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

We're gonna party like it's 1985... again! Join original cast members of the 2006 Tony Award-nominated Best Musical The Wedding Singer for a once-in-a-lifetime reunion! From "It's Your Wedding Day" to "Let Me Come Home" to "Saturday Night In The City," enjoy one of your favorite contemporary Broadway scores live. Join us to celebrate scrunchies and parachute pants, jersey high bangs and acid-washed jeans, to the music of Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin...with a few songs that never made it to opening night!

Featuring original cast members Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, Felicia Finley, Matt Saldivar, David Josefsberg, Kevin Kern, Eric L Summers, Rita Gardner, Tina Maddigan, Adinah Alexander, Spencer Liff, Ashley Amber Haase, Cara Cooper, Matt Allen, Nicolette Hart, Tracee Beazer, Matt Stocke and J. Elaine Marcos.

Produced by T. Oliver Reid, musical direction by James Sampliner, directed by Paul Stancato. This concert is being presented in loving memory of Eric LaJuan Summers, 1982-2019. Special thanks to Mark Kaufman and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





