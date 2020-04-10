WATCH: Pixel Playhouse Presents: Social Distancing the Musical Featuring Starkid's Joey Richter and Performer Chris Villain!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

We've teamed up Pixel Playhouse to bring you Social Distancing: The Musical! Watch the world premiere below, featuring Starkid's Joey Richter and popular Disney performer/cosplayer Chris Villain!

Pixel Playhouse is a theater you can carry around in your pocket! From live shows on Twitch, to musical originals on YouTube, Pixel Playhouse is THE place for musicals on the internet! Pixel Playhouse was launched in 2019 by Vijay Nazareth (formerly of the YouTube channel AVbyte) and Graham Wetterhahn.

Check out a past project from Vijay Nazareth on YouTube channel AVbyte!





