WATCH: Livestream No Exit Theatre Collective's Abridged IPHIGENIA IN AULIS Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on BroadwayWorld

Tonight, at 7 p.m. ET, the No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) presents Euripides' "Iphigenia in Aulis" as part of their live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series: Pride Edition! All shows in NETC's Fortnightly Reading Series are abridged to run under 90 minutes. All shows in our Fortnightly Reading Series are abridged to run less than 90 minutes, with a Q&A with the artists to follow.

Watch the live-stream below at 7 p.m. ET!

Via a virtual tip jar, you can support the company's work, and each show week, 20 percent of the tips go towards a charitable organization selected by the creative team. The remainder of that money is equally split among the artists involved in the production. This week, NETC is supporting the Zakat Foundation of America. Zakat is a Muslim-run organization that is currently providing critical resources to communities across Yemen.

On off-weeks, the funds from this tip jar go towards supporting the collective - buying rights to shows, upgrading our streaming capabilities, and expanding our team. Any funds that remain roll over to the following week's performance. Our tip jar is on Venmo, @NoExit-TC.

Euripides' Iphigenia in Aulis is translated by George Theodoridis and directed by Ben Natan, co-artistic director. The cast will feature Nicole Pelini as Iphigenia, RJ Christian as Agamemnon, Heidi Tolson as Klytaimestra, Ben Pratt as Menelaos, Noah Barson as Achilles, Daniel Cabrera as Old Man/Chorus, Claire Tumey as Messenger/Chorus, Tessa Ramirez-Keough, Swing. Technical Directed by Daisy Phillips. Script managed by Caity MacNeill.

George Theodoridis is a translator B.A., M.A. (Prel.), Dip.Ed. (Univ. of Melbourne, Australia). He has translated all of the extant plays of the 5th Century BC, Athenian dramaturges, as well as many of the Lyric poets, including Sappho and Plato, all of which he has placed up on the web for everyone to download, to study or to read free of charge and at their leisure. His passionate hope is that these works be read and discussed - be allowed to teach as many people as possible, rich and poor.

"Iphigenia in Aulis" follows William Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream," "Twelfth Night," "Hamlet," and "Much Ado About Nothing," as well as Henrik Ibsen's "Hedda Gabler" in the series.

