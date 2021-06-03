WATCH: Joshua Henry Releases 'Tomorrow' Cover Video Featuring Photos of Broadway Friends

Joshua Henry took to Instagram to share a video of him singing a cover of 'Tomorrow' from Annie. The video features pictures of Broadway stars including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter, Phillipa Soo and more.

He shared, "This one is for my theater family. The drought is almost over and we will soon flourish and have memories like these again. Thank you to all of my friends for sharing your favorite theater moments with not only me but the world. We will be back soon"

