WATCH: John Leguizamo, Chandra Wilson, Ann Curry & More Star in New COVID-19 PSAs: 'This is Your Shot'

Today, The Creative Coalition and The Creative Coalition's National Blue Ribbon Task Force to Stem COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy released their latest PSAs featuring actor Wilson Cruz ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Emmy Award-winning journalist Ann Curry ("Today Show," "NBC News"), SAG Award-winning actor Jon Huertas ("This Is Us"), Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated actor John Leguizamo ("The Mandalorian"), SAG Award-winning actor James Pickens Jr. ("Grey's Anatomy"), Emmy Award-nominated actor CCH Pounder ("NCIS: New Orleans"), Academy Award-nominated actor Gabourey Sidibe ("Empire"), and Emmy Award-nominated and SAG Award-winning actor Chandra Wilson ("Grey's Anatomy"). Additional PSAs featuring other artists, such as actor Alyssa Milano ("Insatiable," "Charmed"), will be released soon.

Watch some of the PSAs below!

Get more information at http://thecreativecoalition.org/vaccine

"Some of you have a 'wait and see' attitude about the COVID-19 vaccine," says one of the PSAs. "I get it. It's smart to be cautious. While you've been waiting, over 100 million people have been vaccinated with no lasting side effects. It's been tested and proven nearly 90% effective in keeping you safe from COVID. You want to get back out there, safely. So, why are you still waiting? It's time for you to be there. This is your shot."

The "Be There. This Is Your Shot" PSAs were developed by iconic advertising legend Allen Kay ("If you see something, say something"). The PSAs were written by Chris Bessounian ("The Resident"), Zoanne Clack ("Grey's Anatomy"), Jacque Cofer ("The Unicorn"), Chad Gomez Creasey ("NCIS: New Orleans"), Mark Goffman ("Umbrella Academy"), Lindsay Goffman ("The Good Doctor"), Daniela Lamas ("The Resident"), and Tianna Langham ("The Resident"). Select versions of the PSAs will be available in English and Spanish.

In April, The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force debuted their first PSA starring Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, urging people to roll up their sleeves to achieve a fully vaccinated nation. It was also previously announced that the PSAs will be shown in movie theaters across the country through a partnership with National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S.