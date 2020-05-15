WATCH: Joe Iconis and Family on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Joe Iconis and Family!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater Family Values as they blaze into the future.

Iconis has penned the Broadway musical Be More Chill (Tony nomination), Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin (cast recording available on Ghostlight Records). His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," and his upcoming musicals include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse and Love In Hate Nation.

The streamed concert from May 26, 2019 will feature performances from Joe Iconis & Family members Amara Brady, Liz Lark Brown, Nick Blaemire, Gerard Canonico, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Seth Eliser, Alexandra Ferrara, Nick Frenay, Danielle Gimbal, Annie Golden, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Rachel Lee, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Destinee Rea, Krysta Rodriguez, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Josh Plotner, George Salazar, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

The concerts are produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper."

