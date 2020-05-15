WATCH: Joe Iconis and Family on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Joe Iconis and Family!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater Family Values as they blaze into the future.
Iconis has penned the Broadway musical Be More Chill (Tony nomination), Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin (cast recording available on Ghostlight Records). His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," and his upcoming musicals include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse and Love In Hate Nation.
The streamed concert from May 26, 2019 will feature performances from Joe Iconis & Family members Amara Brady, Liz Lark Brown, Nick Blaemire, Gerard Canonico, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Seth Eliser, Alexandra Ferrara, Nick Frenay, Danielle Gimbal, Annie Golden, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Rachel Lee, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Destinee Rea, Krysta Rodriguez, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Josh Plotner, George Salazar, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.
The concerts are produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Breaking: FROZEN Officially Concludes Broadway Run
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)