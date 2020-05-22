WATCH: I Wish - The Roles That Could Have Been, Home Edition on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - Home Edition!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
Alexandra Silber is back with a brand new live quarantine edition of I Wish! Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.
Until tonight.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.
Featuring on May 22:
Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me)
Drew Gehling (Waitress, Jersey Boys)
Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!, Chicago)
Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof)
Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin)
Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party)
Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King)
Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages, Jersey Boy)
Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud)
Matthew Scott (An American In Paris, Sondheim on Sondheim)
Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town)
Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber
Musical Direction by Ben Caplan
Produced by Jen Sandler
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
