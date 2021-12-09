WATCH: Gina Naomi Baez & Christina Bianco Release 'Silent Night' Music Video
Catch Christina and Gina performing "Silent Night" live in London at LOLA'S underground at the Hippodrome for 3 nights, December 14, 15 and 16, 2021.
Gina Naomi Baez & Christina Bianco have released a cozy, christmas music video for their recent holiday release "Silent Night". The stunning video brings the strong vocals and arrangement to another level, highlighting the well-loved classic Baez put her magical stamp on. Filmed in the heart of NYC at the Refinery Rooftop and directed by Sam Carrell, the music video captures the warmth of New York during the holiday season. And you can catch Christina and Gina performing "Silent Night" live in London at LOLA'S underground at the Hippodrome for 3 nights, December 14, 15 and 16, 2021.
Watch the video below!
Gina Naomi Baez is an actress, singer/songwriter, YouTuber and influencer from New York City. With a flourishing acting career having landed roles in Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It, Orange is the New Black and most recently CBS's FBI. She has also performed in numerous Off-Broadway and Regional theatrical productions, with Baez becoming a name on everyone's radar. However, her love and passion for songwriting and music has always been the true driving force behind her creativity.
Christina Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her "diva" impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed "the girl of a thousand voices," Christina has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show, in the US, and The Paul O'Grady Show and This Morning, in the UK. A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway; Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk Award Nomination). Other favorite credits include, Maureen in Rent (Weston Playhouse), The Narrator in Joseph And The Amazing... (Drury Lane Theatre) and Dora in the long-running National Tour of Dora The Explorer Live! As a concert artist, Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo shows to sold out crowds across the U.S. In the UK, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, The Charing Cross Theatre, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a UK solo tour titled, Me Myself And Everyone Else. She's recently made her concert debuts in Switzerland, Spain, South Africa and in Australia, at The Sydney Opera House. Television credits include the POP TV sitcom Impress Me, Hallmark's, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, VH1's I Love The 2000's, Watch What Happens Live and voice work for RuPaul's Drag Race. Christina frequently performs with major US and Canadian symphonies. She recently debuted her solo symphony show, The Woman Of A Thousand Voices, under the direction of Maestro Jack Everly. Christina's live album Life Of The Party was released in October of 2018.