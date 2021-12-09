WATCH: Gina Naomi Baez & Christina Bianco Release 'Silent Night' Music Video

Watch the video below!

Gina Naomi Baez is an actress, singer/songwriter, YouTuber and influencer from New York City. With a flourishing acting career having landed roles in Spike Lee 's She's Gotta Have It, Orange is the New Black and

. She has also performed in numerous Off-Broadway and Regional theatrical productions, with Baez becoming a name on everyone's radar. However, her love and passion for songwriting and music has always been the true driving force behind her creativity.

most recently CBS's FBI