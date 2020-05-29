WATCH: 54 Celebrates The Broadhurst Theatre on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with The Broadhurst at 100! 54 Celebrates The Broadhurst Theatre.
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
Fiorello!, Cabaret, Dancin', Anastasia.
Those four musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut on West 44th Street at the historic Broadhurst Theatre. Celebrating its 100th birthday this year, the Broadhurst is going to get a fabulous centennial celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Join us for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Broadhurst stage! The Untold Stories of Broadway's Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Behind the Curtain's Robert W Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theatre that has been home to such legends as Daniel Radcliffe, Nathan Lane, Elaine Stritch, Stephen Sondheim, and Neil Simon. Expect some of the Broadhurst's favorite artists to make an appearance and wish this magical theater a happy 100th birthday!
Featuring:
Jerry Adler (Oh What a Lovely War), Eli Bolin (Found, Volley Girls), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Carole Demas (Grease), Wayne Cilento (Dancin'), Josh Franklin (Grease), Marcy Harriell (Lennon), Sarah Charles Lewis (Tuck Everlasting), Howard McGillin (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), John Miller (Mozart in the Jungle), Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Alice Ripley (American Psycho, Next To Normal), Don Scardino (Godspell, Lennon), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), and a Trivia Contest Video with Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Broadway Bound).
Hosted by Robert W. Schneider & Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
