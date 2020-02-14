WAITRESS Announces Dates For First Ever UK and Ireland Tour

The first ever UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit Broadway and West End musical Waitress opens at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on 14th November 2020. Further venue and on-sale details can be found below. Full casting to be announced soon.

Waitress is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelley. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles, who recently appeared on the Graham Norton TV show, performing the hit song from the show She Used To Be Mine. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

Waitress opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7 March 2019. In addition to London, Waitress is currently on a North American tour, and is set to open in Australia, the Netherlands and Japan.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Book by Jessie Nelson

Music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles

Based upon the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelley

Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus

Waitress was originally produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and Norton & Elayne Herrick. The tour is produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and David Ian Productions.

Tour Dates

Saturday 14 November - Saturday 21 November 2020

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin, Ireland

Public on sale: 21 February

Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 28 November 2020

Churchill Theatre

High St, Bromley BR1 1HA

Public on sale: 21 February

Monday 30 November - Saturday 5 December 2020

Manchester Opera House

3 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HP

Public on sale: 21 February

Tuesday 12 January - Saturday 16 January 2021

Edinburgh Playhouse

18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA

Public on sale: 21 February

Tuesday 26 January - Saturday 30 January 2021

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

55 Norfolk St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 1DA

Public on sale: ON SALE SOON

Monday 1 February - Saturday 6 February 2021

Sunderland Empire

4-5 High St W, Sunderland SR1 3EX

Public on sale: 21 February

Monday 8 February - Saturday 13 February 2021

Hull New Theatre

Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF

Public on sale: 21 February

Monday 15 February - Saturday 20 February 2021

Cliffs Pavilion

Station Road, Southend on Sea, Essex SS0 7RA

Public on sale: 25 February

Tuesday 23 February - Saturday 27 February 2021

His Majesty's Theatre

Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

Public on sale: 28 February

Tuesday 9 March - Saturday 13 March 2021

Bristol Hippodrome

St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ

Public on sale: 21 February

Monday 15 March - Saturday 20 March 2021

Eastbourne Theatres

Compton St, Eastbourne BN21 4BP

Public on sale: 21 February

Monday 29 March - Saturday 3 April 2021

Birmingham Hippodrome

Hurst St, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB

Public on sale: ON SALE SOON

Further dates to be announced soon.





