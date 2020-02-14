WAITRESS Announces Dates For First Ever UK and Ireland Tour
The first ever UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit Broadway and West End musical Waitress opens at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on 14th November 2020. Further venue and on-sale details can be found below. Full casting to be announced soon.
Waitress is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelley. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles, who recently appeared on the Graham Norton TV show, performing the hit song from the show She Used To Be Mine. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.
Waitress opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7 March 2019. In addition to London, Waitress is currently on a North American tour, and is set to open in Australia, the Netherlands and Japan.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
Book by Jessie Nelson
Music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles
Based upon the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelley
Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus
Waitress was originally produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and Norton & Elayne Herrick. The tour is produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and David Ian Productions.
Tour Dates
Saturday 14 November - Saturday 21 November 2020
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin, Ireland
Public on sale: 21 February
Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 28 November 2020
Churchill Theatre
High St, Bromley BR1 1HA
Public on sale: 21 February
Monday 30 November - Saturday 5 December 2020
Manchester Opera House
3 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HP
Public on sale: 21 February
Tuesday 12 January - Saturday 16 January 2021
Edinburgh Playhouse
18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA
Public on sale: 21 February
Tuesday 26 January - Saturday 30 January 2021
Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
55 Norfolk St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 1DA
Public on sale: ON SALE SOON
Monday 1 February - Saturday 6 February 2021
Sunderland Empire
4-5 High St W, Sunderland SR1 3EX
Public on sale: 21 February
Monday 8 February - Saturday 13 February 2021
Hull New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF
Public on sale: 21 February
Monday 15 February - Saturday 20 February 2021
Cliffs Pavilion
Station Road, Southend on Sea, Essex SS0 7RA
Public on sale: 25 February
Tuesday 23 February - Saturday 27 February 2021
His Majesty's Theatre
Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL
Public on sale: 28 February
Tuesday 9 March - Saturday 13 March 2021
Bristol Hippodrome
St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ
Public on sale: 21 February
Monday 15 March - Saturday 20 March 2021
Eastbourne Theatres
Compton St, Eastbourne BN21 4BP
Public on sale: 21 February
Monday 29 March - Saturday 3 April 2021
Birmingham Hippodrome
Hurst St, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB
Public on sale: ON SALE SOON
Further dates to be announced soon.
