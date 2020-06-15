Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 5
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 5 - sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!
To vote for the college edition, click here!
To vote for the high school edition, click here!
Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday. Voting for College will close at 11:59 PM ET on Thursday. Then tune in Thursdays and Fridays at 8PM for the live results shows!
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
Head over to the Broadway Records website to enter to win a five CD prize-pack, with a winner announced every Monday of the NextOnStage competition! Click here!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch THE WIZ LIVE! with The Shows Must Go On!- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns today with THE WIZ LIVE (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs beginning at 2pm... (read more)
VIDEO: Dream Street Members Reunite to Perform 'It Happens Every Time' in Honor of Chris Trousdale
BroadwayWorld was saddened to report last week the passing of Chris Trousdale, former member of Dream Street who began his career on Broadway. He pass... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.... (read more)