Von Essen, Skinner, Feldshuh and More Join BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at The Town Hall

The Town Hall will present Broadway By The Year©: Volume 1: Broadway Musicals of 2000-2004 on Monday, February 24 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening will launch Broadway By The Year©'s 20th landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Broadway by the Year© concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons, and celebrate the songs, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of given years. This Broadway By The Year© concert will feature musicals that opened on Broadway between 2000-2004, including revivals. Audience members will hear songs from The Full Monty, Urinetown, Moving Out, The Producers and the revivals of 42nd Street and Jesus Christ Superstar, along with songs from 15 other shows that opened from 2000-2004.

The largest assemblage of tap dancers to ever appear on The Town Hall stage, led by Danny Gardner, will kick off the season with the title song from 42nd Street (honoring the 2001 revival title tune).

The cast of Broadway By The Year©: Volume 1: Broadway Musicals of 2000-2004 includes: Max von Essen (An American In Paris), Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony), Emily Skinner (Side Show), Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea), Nicole Henry (Soul Train award winner), and Ben Jones. More guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are marking this special season by highlighting the great Broadway songs from the twenty years that Broadway by the Year© has been in existence," said Scott Siegel. "We have four concerts in our season and each one will be a volume devoted to five of those twenty years, Plus, we will honor the series -- and its loyal audience -- by bringing back major stars who have performed in Broadway by the Year© during these last two decades."

Tickets for Broadway By The Year© are $57-$67. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. The Broadway By The Year© concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.

Among the many other stars will be performing in Broadway By The Year© this season (subject to change) include: Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia!), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Christianne Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Patti Murin (Frozen), Karen Ziemba (Chicago), Ethan Slater (Sponge Bob Squarepants The Musical), Bryan Batt ("Mad Men"), Noah Racey (Curtains), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island).

