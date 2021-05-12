Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, May 12- Laura Benanti, Rosemary Harris and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 12) in live streaming: a My Fair Lady reunion, Stars in the House celebrates David Katz, Vineyard Theatre continues its 2021 Spring Gala Series, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

11:30 AM

Jupiter String Quartet Gives Virtual Concert - The Jupiter Quartet will perform a virtual concert presented by Chicago Chamber Music Society. Jupiter will perform George Walker's "Lyric" for String Quartet; excerpts from Michi Wiancko's To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores; and Schubert's String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, "Death and the Maiden." Michi Wiancko's To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores was written for the Jupiter in 2020, commissioned and premiered virtually by Bay Chamber Concerts in Maine and Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Wiancko writes that the piece, "celebrates the beauty and vitality of the natural world, suggesting hope and inspiration as humanity addresses fears and worries for our planet. The central themes of regeneration and resilience highlight the need to help protect each other and our most vulnerable populations." click here

12:00 PM

COLEMAN '72 - By Charlie Oh, directed by David Ivers, dramaturg: Andy Knight. A Korean American family piles into the Buick for an all-American road-trip: open plains, rickety camper-trailer, kimchi and banchan. But Korean parents and American kids hold conflicting ideas of what they're looking for when the real purpose of their journey comes to light. click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

1:00 PM

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Open House - Juilliard kicks off their first open house event with a program presented by the Drama division and Juilliard Jazz Ensembles. click here

4:00 PM

Vineyard Theatre 2021 Spring Gala Series- M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN and ANYA TAYLOR-JOY - Legendary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Old [upcoming]) and Golden Globe winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit," Emma) will reunite to discuss their experiences working together on the films Split and Glass and give an inside look at the actor-director collaboration. click here

#ConcertsForKids Quese IMC - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- A Pawnee and Seminole native, indigenous hip hop artist Marcus "Quese IMC" Frejo leads a not-to-missed #ConcertsForKids performance (Rerun). click here

5:00 PM

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Brass Quintets - Celebrate the return of live music with Juilliard students as they present brass quintets in recital. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest! celebrates AAPI Heritage Month: The Storytellers (Pt 1) - Our celebration of #AAPIHM continues! Join us on May 12th at 6:00pm EST to chat with #AAPI Storytellers. Tune in with Richard Rodgers Award-winning composer/lyricist/librettist Timothy Huang (The View from Here, American Morning), composer, lyricist and Richard Rodgers Award finalists Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis (Half the Sky) and composer/lyricist Yan Li (The Ghost Say Boo). click here

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Gamut Bach Ensemble - A unique collaboration between outstanding young musicians and an expert on the music of J.S. Bach, the Gamut Bach Ensemble prides itself on stylistically sensitive, earnest, and insightful performances. Directed by Koji Otsuki, the Ensemble embarks on a program of cantatas in its annual PCMS appearance. click here

6:30 PM

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Tristan und Isolde Starring Jane Eaglen, Katarina Dalayman, Ben Heppner, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Dieter Dorn. From December 18, 1999. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Celebrating David Katz turning 21! click here

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series: "My Fair Lady" - Meet the Broadway and National Tour stars of the Tony Award winning revival of Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady. Featuring: Laura Benanti (Eliza Doolittle), Shereen Ahmed (Eliza/Tour), Rosemary Harris (Mrs. Higgins), Jordan Donica (Freddy Eynsford-Hill) and Sam Simahk (Freddy/Tour). The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the cast and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip - as the casts really let their hair down. Viewers can even ask questions via the chat feature! click here

8:30 PM

Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted - Gash Theatre Gets Ghosted is an immersive theatrical film set in an apartment that's been possessed - Poltergeist style - by the ghost of pop cultural masculinities. The GASH gals find themselves stuck, forced to encounter chit-chatting desk lamps, harmonising closet drawers, a TV that plays nothing but rom-coms, a werewolf singing classic rock, and waaaay too many Rick and Morty references. In this macho macho world, they grapple with romance, bisexuality, their fears of men, and how they'll connect with other people once they finally escape. CW: Sexual references, references to sexual violence, and flashing images. 16+. click here