Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, March 24- with Micah Stock, Danny Burstein, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 24, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Theatre: A Love Story - This is a show for everyone who loves theatre, and misses theatre, but who is sick of American theatre not living up to all it can and should be. It's a theatrical experience where you and four actors sort out all that we loved about coming together to tell stories, rage against what's wrong with everything, and rediscover what's worth fighting for. And when we say "theatre," we also mean the world. click here

10:30 AM

BKLYN- The Musical - Written by Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson, BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale. Starring: Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Newtion Matthews, Jamie Muscato and Marisha Wallace. click here

National Radio Series Program 26: Haydn and Mendelssohn - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Masters of the chamber music repertoire, listen to Haydn's Piano Trio in A major and Mendelssohn's Double Concerto in D minor. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Micah Stock. click here

3:00 PM

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

3:30 PM

BKLYN- The Musical - Written by Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson, BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale. Starring: Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Newtion Matthews, Jamie Muscato and Marisha Wallace. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guests: Black Lady Magic with special guests Tanya Birl, Dionne Figgins, Rev Liz Walker, Jordan Davis, and Sika Kodzi. click here

#ConcertsForKids- Celisse - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Celisse Henderson performs a powerful set of her original music, at once hard-rocking, blues-tinged, and soulful (Rerun). click here

6:00 PM

Miriam Fried, violin & Jonathan Biss, piano - Violin and piano, wisdom and vigor, mother and son. All come together in this joint performance by Miriam Fried and Jonathan Biss who have spent the past decade devoting a portion of their artistic endeavors to performing together. Enthusiastic chamber musicians, Fried has been heralded for her "fiery intensity and emotional depth" (Musical America) and technical mastery while Biss is widely acclaimed for his artistry, musical intelligence, and deeply felt interpretations. This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Mozart: Violin Sonata in C Major, K. 303 Janáček: Violin Sonata Debussy: Violin Sonata Mozart: Violin Sonata in A Major, K. 526 click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

6:30 PM

Ballet Hispánico Show.Girl. Watch Party - In Show.Girl., Miami-based, award-winning choreographer Rosie Herrera uses the Cuban cabaret aesthetic to explore the Latina female identity. Ms. Herrera's work was commissioned in part by American Dance Festival and came to fruition through Ballet Hispanico's Instituto Coreográfico, an innovative choreography lab program for Latino dance makers. The evening will feature a panel of special guests including choreographer Rosie Herrera and Jodee Nimerichter, executive director of American Dance Festival. The Joyce Theater 2015, New York Premiere (2014). Choreography by Rosie Herrera; Music by Earth, Wind & Fire, Ennio Morricone, 10cc, and Nino Rota; Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger; Lighting Design by Joshua Preston. click here

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

La MaMa LiveTalks: Take 15 - Featuring Stefanie Batten Bland, Rena Butler, Maleek Washington. Hosted by Ryan Leach. This conversation follows how choreographer and film maker Stefanie Batten Bland is moving through the pandemic with her company, her commission and in her new role as Casting and Movement Director for Emursive Productions to question casting biases. Bland invites two friends and colleagues to join in a discussion about casting and performer biases pre-COVID and now. The virus and the racial/justice movement no longer allows the industry to hide in plain sight with its stereotyping and tonight we discover how SBB and guests Rena Butler and Maleek Washington ensure new habits reflect our new lives as our industry comes back better. click here

7:00 PM

A SEAT AT THE TABLE: A Panel on Women in Theatre - Through a robust conversation, moderated by multi-hyphenate actor and writer Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away), acclaimed women leaders of the American Theatre will discuss the obstacles and opportunities that women in the theatre community are currently facing. Together, these women will take up space to collectively investigate, inspire, and ignite the future of the performing arts. New York Theatre Barn is committed to creating a safe space to have uncomfortable conversations comfortably, and believes that there is a place for all of us at the table of the American Theatre. Joining Johnson at the table will be industry leaders Ashley Blanchet (actor), Sammi Cannold (director), Melissa Errico (Tony-nominated actor, writer), Ann Harada (actor), L. Morgan Lee (actor), Alie B. Gorrie (actor, disability consultant), Eva Price (Tony Award-winning Broadway producer), and Maria Torres (director, choreographer, SDC board member). click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gluck's Iphigénie en Tauride Starring Susan Graham, Plácido Domingo, Paul Groves, and Gordon Hawkins, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. From February 26, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Celebrating Broadway, West End and Yiddish Fiddler On The Roof with Danny Burstein, Joel Grey, Judy Kuhn and Andy Nyman click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here