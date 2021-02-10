Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, February 10- with James Monroe Iglehart, Bill Irwin and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 10, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 20: Macabre - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center-The Macabre is explored in this radio program, with the chilling score from Bernard Herrmann's Psycho, Caplet's Conte fantastique, and Ravel's Gaspard de la nuit. click here

12:00 PM

The Planet - A Lament - Garin Nugroho's brand new staged Song Cycle, The Planet - A Lament, merges film with live dance and a 14-voice choir accompanied by Papuan Soloist to impart a moving story of creation set against the backdrop of environmental disaster. Nugroho, expands his canvas to portray a destroyed community struggling in the aftermath of a devastating tsunami. He again performs his alchemical mix of striking cinematics, haunting song, wild dance and ancient ritual to concoct a new myth that speaks to our complex times. For this new work, Nugroho collaborates with the outstanding Mazmur Chorale from Kupang and an artistic team from across the Indonesian archipelago of composers, choreographers and Papuan dancers alongside Australian dramaturg Michael Kantor and designer Anna Tregloan. Grounded in lament traditions of Melanesia, the thru composed Song Cycle is born from the visionary research of Papuan composer and soloist Septina Layan. The Planet - A Lament is an act of catharsis that mourns a world lost, while offering hope for another that may yet be nurtured in its wake. click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

Free Talk: Visions of Africa - Film at Lincoln Center- To celebrate the 28th NYAFF and Black History Month, join us for a special panel discussion on the past, present, and future of African cinema. click here

3:00 PM

Give Me Your Hand - In this special virtual reimagining of Give Me Your Hand, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guests: James Monroe Iglehart and Rev Liz Walker. click here

6:00 PM

Anthony McGill, clarinet; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Gloria Chien, piano - Three exceptional musicians unite for a memorable evening of sonatas and trios. The annual PCMS appearances by Anthony McGill, the New York Philharmonic's principal clarinet, showcase his "trademark brilliance and rich character" (New York Times). Pajaro-van de Stadt, violist of the Dover Quartet, has mesmerized PCMS audiences with her lyricism and "fleet and energetic...powerful and focused" playing (The Strad) while Chien has been hailed as a pianist "who appears to excel in everything" (Boston Globe). This event will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Brahms: Viola Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2 Brahms: Clarinet Sonata in F Minor, Op. 120, No. 1 Mozart: Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498, Kegelstatt click here

Be Our Guest with Bhavesh Patel! - We're so excited to be chatting with Bhavesh Patel (War Horse, The Good Wife) this Wednesday (2/10) at 6:00PM EST! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia Starring Kathleen Battle, Rockwell Blake, Leo Nucci, Enzo Dara, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Ralf Weikert. Production by John Cox. From December 3, 1988. click here

Ballet Hispánico Café America Watch Party and Conversation with Tony Award-winning choreographer George Faison - Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization, recognized this year as one of America's Cultural Treasures, kicks off 2021 with a glimpse into the company's past. The 50th Anniversary Celebration continues its series of entertaining archival repertory pieces, inviting audiences to look back at vibrant performances from the 80s and 90s with Café America. Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, Tony Award-Winning choreographer George Faison, and company and alumni dancers. The piece features Mr. Vilaro himself, during his years as a dancer with the Company. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Stars in the House - Game Night! Join Seth and James with guests Steven Skeels and Jared Bortz, Paul Castree and Nina West click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett and returns alone to the Irish Rep virtual stage to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin mines the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work-including Waiting for Godot, The Unnamable and Texts for Nothing -allows audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

BPN Live: QUEER AMORY, QUEER LOVE IN THEATRE w/ Jessie Rivera DeBruin, Bunny Michael & Aneesh Sheth - A discussion with queer artists about depicting the many dimensions of queer love in theatre, from romantic love, to loving friendships, to the love of chosen families. The event will also explore love through artistic collaborations in the queer theatre community. Artists will examine the challenges and freedoms that accompany writing about queer love and discuss the type of queer love they hope to see on stage. Iconic romances and hetero depictions of love will be queered, as the event takes a look at the history, or lack thereof, of queer love on stage. The panel features Jessie Rivera DeBruin (playwright and impact producer), Bunny Michael (multi disciplinary artist, writer, producer, actor and musician) and Aneesh Sheth (Indian-American actress and transgender activist). click here