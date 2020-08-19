Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, August 19- with André De Shields, Jose Llana and More!

Whats' streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 19, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Jagged Little Pill' Workshop (Part 3/4) | Kelsey Orem - The class will start with a light warm-up to open up the body and mind to receive instruction. We'll dive into show inspired choreography and break down the movement while discussing the show's context. Then we'll discuss integrating the movement with personal intention and experience. Time will be left up at the end of each class for a small Q&A. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest André De Shields! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Virtual Access Workshop for Children with Disabilities. Join the artists of New York City Ballet in a series of free, 45-minute movement workshops specially designed for children with disabilities, powered by Zoom. click here

Theater of War for Frontline Medical Providers, Lincoln Medical Center - Theater of War for Frontline Medical Providers is an innovative project that presents dramatic readings by acclaimed actors of scenes from ancient Greek plays to help nurses, doctors, EMS, first responders, administrators, and other heath care providers engage in healing, constructive discussions about the unique challenges and stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic. This event will use Sophocles' Philoctetes and Women of Trachis to create a vocabulary for discussing themes such as personal risk, death/dying, grief, deviation from standards of care, abandonment, helplessness, and complex ethical decisions, the project aims to foster connection, community, moral resilience, and positive action. click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Write-Out - On Wednesday, August 19 at 1PM ET, Primary Stages will host a Write-Out in support of the Be An #ArtsHero campaign dedicated to writing to our Senators and joining in the fight for financial relief for the arts. click here

Folksbiene! LIVE - Tony Perry, star of "Soul to Soul" in "The Way I Feel" A Multicultural quest for hope and peace. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - WeBop Virtual Summer Term. Introduce your little ones to the joy of jazz. The WeBop Virtual Summer Term explores everything from Latin jazz to Kansas City Swing. Sign up soon before spots run out! click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Show Must Go Online- Twelfth Night - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Mwenso & The Shakes- Vocalist and bandleader Michael Mwenso and pianist and composer Mathis Picard lead a musical journey through the sounds and history of Harlem. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Jose Llana! - We're excited to welcome Jose Llana (Spelling Bee, King and I) to Be Our Guest on 8/19 at 6:00pm! Join live to ask questions! Be our Guest! is a series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Bass-baritone Philip Cokorinos performs songs by Schubert, Brahms and Cole Porter alongside pianist David Holkeboer. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Jazz | Chloe Byrnes - Suitable for all ages and abilities. If you're a lover of musicals, dancing and keeping fit this class is perfect for you! If you are like me, you might not be able to resist singing along as well...This class is perfect for all you musical lovers out there with routines inspired from various Musical Theatre Shows! click here

Batacuda Fantástica - Batucada Fantástica evokes the essence of Brazilian Carnival through eight electric solos, culminating in a riotous ensemble finale. Ballet Hispánico's original production of Batucada Fantástica was made possible, in part, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series - Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development. click here

THE HOMBRES - Originally scheduled to have its run at Two River Theater in April of 2020, the cast of The Hombres will reunite for a reading of their much-anticipated world premiere production, which has been postponed to a future season due to COVID-19. This new play by Tony Meneses is a fresh and nuanced look at the complexity and intimacy of male friendship. Set in New Jersey ("somewhere off the NJ Transit line"), the play follows Julián, a Latino yoga teacher, as he clashes with the Latino construction workers outside his studio-particularly the older head of the crew, Héctor, who seeks from Julián something he never expected. Two River co-commissioned and developed The Hombres with the NJPAC Stage Exchange, a program of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and New Jersey Theatre Alliance, and through a reading at Two River's 2018 Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) festival of plays and music by Latinx artists. click here

7:30 PM

St Lou Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow (on the internet) - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin Starring Anna Netrebko, Elena Maximova, Alexey Dolgov, Peter Mattei, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Robin Ticciati. From April 22, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Sissy Bell - Ballet Class for Beginners! This class is just as it sounds. Whether you are interested in taking ballet class for the first time, or looking to go back to the very basics, this class is for you. You will learn basic ballet vocabulary and movement through the execution of barre work and some center work. This is a fun way to improve our coordination, balance and flexibility while falling in love with ballet! click here

LIBERTY's DAUGHTERS - Immigrant Women's Monologues - Immigrant/International Artists and Scholars in New York (IASNY) Nuyorican Poets Café present LIBERTY's DAUGHTERS an evening of IMMIGRANT WOMEN'S MONOLOGUES presented by artists across generations, ethnicities, and gender identities at the storied (virtual) Nuyorican Poets Café. click here

Stars in the House - Gen Z Broadway with Josh Colley, Lilla Crawford, Gaten Matarazzo and Presley Ryan click here

