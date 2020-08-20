Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, August 20- with John Leguizamo, Ahrens & Flaherty and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 20, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-History of Broadway - 'The Hamiltour' | Tim Dolan - Join actor Tim Dolan for a virtual journey of Alexander Hamilton's sidewalks and explore "the revolution happening in New York" in the 1700's. In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, guests will hear never-before-heard stories and secrets from the creation of the record-breaking musical. click here

5:00 PM

PlayBAC - doug elkins choreography, etc. Scott, Queen of Marys (1994), Howard Gilman Performance Space click here

Toast the Vote! Three Play Excerpts to Celebrate the Vote for Women - The CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women presents three play-reading excerpts to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment -- women get the vote. click here

6:00 PM

Virtual Reading of ADRIFT - Adrift by Richard Alleman, Featuring two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser (Secret Garden, Romance/Romance) along with Glauco Araujo, Karen Archer, and Anthony Newfield. Adrift exposes a day in the life of a wealthy WASP couple trying to escape the horrors of a dystopian world by living full-time aboard an ultra-luxurious cruise ship-turned-condo colony. click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Natalie Douglas: Singin' In The Wire Premiere Event & On Demand - Twelve-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs Winner, Natalie Douglas, has been called "a true force of nature," by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at Birdland Jazz Club where her award-winning TRIBUTES monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack and more) is now in its fourth year. She has released three albums, including the MAC Award Winning "Human Heart. Natalie has also made her mark as a much sought after educator & actor - she is a Master Teacher for both the Mabel Mercer Foundation & the 2020 Eugene O'Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference. Natalie holds a Bachelor's Degree from USC in Psychology, Theatre and Women's Studies and a Master's Degree from UCLA in Psychology and Theatre. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Once On This Island' Workshop (Part 1/2) | Robert Zelaya - We will be tackling the challenging choreography of Pray inspired by the number in Broadway's Once On This Island. No technical dance experience necessary, but it will be aerobic. click here

7:30 PM

HVSF2: Paradise Lost- Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival - The 17th century and present-day are seamlessly intertwined as Satan vents about her frustration at being cast out of heaven and her thoughts on oppression. When she finds out that God has created delicate new creatures called "humans," she crafts a plan for revenge and betrayal on the Almighty. click here

St Lou Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow (on the internet) - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera Starring Aprile Millo, Harolyn Blackwell, Florence Quivar, Luciano Pavarotti, and Leo Nucci, conducted by James Levine. From January 26, 1991. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - The Abyssinian Mass by Wynton Marsalis- This special performance of The Abyssinian Mass features The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and the Chorale Le Chateau conducted by Damien Sneed. click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

8:00 PM

Macbeth by Zoom Theatre - Returning home from battle, the victorious Macbeth meets three witches on the heath. Driven by their disturbing prophecies, he sets out on the path to murder. A terrifyingly prophetic tale of revenge, murder, and madness, Macbeth ominously traces the fallout when the darkest side of humanity cheats its way into a position of power. Macbeth is one of Shakespeare's bloodiest, scariest, and most popular tragedies. Runtime is approx 2 hours, 20 minutes. click here

A Night of Conversation with Actor John Leguizamo - A freewheeling night of conversation between the multi-talented writer and actor John Leguizamo and Shine Global Co-Founder and Academy Award-nominated producer Albie Hecht. This special event will raise funds for upcoming Shine Global productions and will include an entertaining exploration of John Leguizamo's multi-decade career and the challenges he faced rising through the Hollywood ranks to become a Tony and Emmy winning actor and performer. All guests will have the opportunity to participate in this interactive forum and ask questions throughout. click here

Lookingglass Theatre's Eastland: An Original Musical Virtual Watch Party - Lookingglass invites audiences to revisit a largely unknown piece of history that unfolded in the heart of Chicago. You're invited to a free online public fundraiser of our acclaimed production of Eastland: An Original Musical in support of Lookingglass Theatre Company. After the show, join creative team members Andrew White and Andre Pluess for a post-show conversation. Since Eastland premiered in 2012, audiences have consistently expressed their desire to see this cathartic show again. We are honored to revive, for one night only, this original musical about Chicagoans facing an historic challenge with tenacity, bravery, and hope. click here

Stars in the House - Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens click here

Joe's Pub Live - Inspirational and genuine, Divinity Roxx has made the leap from side woman to the one and Beyoncé, to front woman of her own genre-bursting, honest, and compelling musical journey. Her career as a bass-player skyrocketed after attending a bass camp led by the legendary Victor Wooten where she was invited to tour with him merely three months after the bass camp. After touring with Victor for 5 years, she auditioned for Beyoncé and was selected as a band member and assistant Musical Director. Divinity has appeared on countless television shows including: The Grammy's, Saturday Night Live, Good Morning America with personal highlights including a special performance at The White House for President Barack Obama. Despite these appearances with so many legendary and iconic figures, it is in her solo performance Divinity shines the brightest. Her passion, playing and lyrical content, accompanied by an electrifying stage presence captivates audiences around the world. Her 2016 release 'ImPossible' received critical acclaim as the ultimate mash-up of hip-hop, rock and funk, featuring an appearance by her mentor and Grammy award winning artist Victor Wooten. She was awarded an Independent Music Award for Best Spoken Word Album. She is currently writing multiple projects, including a new album, a stage play and a children's book and music series. She is also currently performing around the globe and has been hand-picked to teach the Art of MC'ing by the US State Department in their Next Level program, a program that exports hip-hop culture around the globe. click here

8:30 PM

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - An online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world. click here

10:00 PM

San Francisco Playhouse Fireside Cocktails with Louis Parnell and Susi Damilano - Actor/director Louis Parnell joins San Francisco Playhouse's Susi Damilano for Fireside Cocktails. This is a free live stream. Registration is required. click here

