Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 1- with Matt Doyle, John Kander, and More!

12:00 PM

AFTERMATH by Andrea Dworkin - Throughout April and May 2021, Montreal's Waterworks Company will stream the archive recording of their 2015 première production of AFTERMATH by Andrea Dworkin (edited for the stage by Adam Thorburn). AFTERMATH is a one-woman play adapted from Dworkin's essay "My Suicide", written in secret in the aftermath of a drug-rape in a Paris hotel in 1999. Andrea Dworkin (1946-2005), writer and tireless campaigner against sexual violence and exploitation, remains one of the most controversial and unapologetic voices in the history of feminism. In AFTERMATH, Dworkin brings us painfully close to the interior experience of trauma, violence, and missing memory, as well as to her profound doubts about her own life and work. AFTERMATH is available for rent on Vimeo On Demand, and will also be available for free streaming each Sunday (as of noon EDT / 4pm GMT). click here

Funny on Purpose - April Fools! - Virtual Comedy Gameshow Benefits the Cancer Support Community and Gilda's Clubs Funny on Purpose - April Fools! episode broadcasts to a zoom audience and streams on social, on Thursday, April 1, 2021 - 6 pm PDT/9 pm EST. This hilarious recurring virtual comedy gameshow is hosted by J. Keith van Straaten, and features two teams of very funny people playing games like Any Word But the Word, Quick Draw, Whose Truths, and Scramble. Register now to be part of the Zoom Audience at http://bit.ly/FunnyonPurpose, or stream the show @cancersupportla. On Thursday April 1, zoom in or stream, to laugh with Ophira Eisenberg, Laraine Newman, Mindy Sterling, Dwayne Perkins, the fabulous LaGanja Estranja and others. Past Funny on Purpose guest players include Rainn Wilson, Jonah Ray, Alonzo Bodden and Paula Poundstone. This innovative bi-monthly benefit show is free to watch; all donation pledges benefit the 100% free of charge services that Cancer Support Community affiliates and Gilda's Clubs provide to cancer patients, their families, and caregivers. It's an "honor system comedy pay per view" - for a good cause! Regional CSC affiliates that benefit from Comedy Tonight: Funny on Purpose donations include Los Angeles, Central Coast California, Indiana, Ohio, metro Detroit, Arizona, Montana and others. Funny on Purpose-April Fools! episode features J. Keith van Straaten (Go Fact Yourself), Laraine Newman (SNL, Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway, May You Live in Interesting Times), Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's Ask Me Another), Mindy Sterling (The Goldbergs, Austin Powers), Dwayne Perkins (Netflix comedy special Dwayne Perkins: Take Note), LaGanja Estranja (Chopped 420, RuPaul's Drag Race, So You Think You Can Dance), Ed Hill (Gotham Comedy Live, Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Matthew Moore (The Comedy Store, Caroline's on Broadway), Zoe Rogers (Nickmom.com, Disney Babble Up Late). Legendary comedian Gilda Radner was an early Cancer Support Community participant and supporter. Her joyful approach to life continues to inform the CSC and Gilda's Clubs' mission. Established in 1982, and now with more than 175 locations globally, the Cancer Support Community and Gilda's Clubs offer 100% free of charge emotional and psychological support and healthy lifestyle services, including education, child and family counseling and social activities, to everyone affected by a cancer diagnosis. Cancer Support Community believes that no one should face cancer alone ®. To learn more, and to find a CSC near you, visit https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/. click here

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Matt Doyle. click here

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts: Junction Trio - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts features new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: Junction Trio Stefan Jackiw, violin Jay Campbell, cello Conrad Tao, piano John Zorn | Ghosts Schumann | Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op. 63 click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - Join us for our digital version of CSC's signature series, Classic Conversations. These one-of-a-kind discussions between Artistic Director John Doyle and CSC-associated artists continues in 2021, offering unique chats with performers, composers, playwrights, and former CSC Artistic Directors. This conversation will feature: Tony-winning Composer JOHN KANDER (Cabaret, Chicago). click here

6:30 PM

Efflorescence: Episode 4 - Efflorescence tells the story of six disparate people who have been living together for a year in an old farmhouse in the Catskills that has been transformed into a safe haven for Vulnerable Expendables. The story unfolds over seven nights that coincide with the nights on which each episode will be presented. The characters begin each night by singing together while they wash their hands outside in a tub of warm water. Each night they take a turn telling stories - stories of life-changing encounters with dogs, snakes, obscene plant life, sea nymphs, and the School of Disembodied Poetics. Linking these tales is the story of their evolving relationships - their struggle and fascination with each other and the natural world around them. The first episode begins on a night when a mysterious stranger arrives, shaking up the world they have created for themselves. The cast of Efflorescence features Will Badgett, Suli Holum, Jax Jackson, Violet Newman, Tina Shepard, Louise Smith and Connie Winstonalong with musicians Maria Kovacevic and Sam Kulik. Efflorescence was written and composed by OBIE Award-winner Ellen Maddow (founding member of Talking Band). OBIE Award-winner Paul Zimet directs (founding member of Talking Band). Sound design is by Tyler Kieffer (Plano - Drama Desk nomination), with additional musical arrangements by Sam Kulik and Maria Kovacevic. click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

COOKIN' WITH GAS: ONLINE EDITION - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

The Garden - Next. In the middle of the woods, a cabin. Long abandoned, but rediscovered by Joan and Sam. In a play on the periphery of realism, two storytellers must decide between staying or going, and what to do with the body. Writer & Co-Director - Jesse B Koehler Co-Director - Taylor Bloom Joan - Kelley Heyer Sam - Scout Backus Stills and Graphics by Brandon Cobalt Recommended age 14+, strong language, simulated violence, blood A Talk Back with the Artists will directly follow the show click here

7:30 PM

Thank You For Playing - THANK YOU FOR PLAYING features stories and monologues by therapist and writer/performer Jude Treder-Wolff (RISK! PBS Stories From The Stage, Story District, Whitefire Solo Theatre Festival) about the human comedy that is our relationship to change in a rapidly accelerating world. Through characters and events at "Face Your Fears" Retreats, in the corporate world and ordinary daily encounters that get weird, this show explores the impact of constant uncertainty on our hearts, minds and sense of belonging. Interspersed with improv scenes inspired by the monologues, performed by some of New York's very best improvisers, this is a mental health comedy mash-up showing how making things up together helps us deal with reality. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Eva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Luciano Pavarotti, Sherrill Milnes, and Jeffrey Wells, conducted by James Levine. Production by Fabrizio Melano. From October 15, 1988. click here

8:00 PM

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Stars in the House - Game Night with guests TBA click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here