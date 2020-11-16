Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, November 16- with Lillias White, Alice Ripley, and More!

Check out what's streaming today!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 16, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

Bite-Sized Broadway: A Relative Relationship - Bite-Sized Broadway: A Mini-Musical Podcast Episode 3 - A Relative Relationship Book, Music, and Lyrics by Timothy Huang Starring: Telly Leung, Linedy Genao, and Karen Mason Rival stepsiblings Simon Pang and Carmen Soledad are in big trouble and when Simon's overbearing mom and Carmen's doting dad - recent newlyweds - find out, heads will roll! Villainous Vice Principal Delancy offers a simple suggestion: Instead of punishing them both, they must decide between themselves who should fall on the metaphorical sword before VP Delancy returns! click here

Ordinary Days - From the bustling streets to quiet rooftops, this energetic musical by Adam Gwon presents a series of hilarious and fortuitous events, proving that ordinary days can be simply extraordinary. Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, we are invited to re-evaluate our life stories and take a step back to view the big picture. This digital version, filmed during lockdown, unites the 2014 Top Note Arts cast and creative team for a production that boldly defies the desolation and heartache of 2020. Streaming from 16-22 November, and can be viewed at any time! click here

2:00 PM

The Love Course by A.R. Gurney - Food for Thought Productions, which started out as the brainchild of award winning writer Susan Charlotte, was launched in the Fall of 2000. This acclaimed theatre company presents a series of one-act plays by award-winning writers performed by an alternating repertory of Broadway stars and directors. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Lillias White - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Lillias White, a native New Yorker, made her Broadway debut in Barnum. She has also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Chicago and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). In Cy Coleman's and Ira Gasman's The Life, she won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of a world weary, no nonsense hooker named Sonya. Lillias was recently seen in the world premiere of Half Time at the Papermill Playhouse and has performed at the Public Theater in the production of William Finn's Romance In Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, the world premiere of Crowns at the Second Stage (Audelco Award), and Texas In Paris at The York Theatre Company. click here

6:00 PM

Cabaret Conversations- Chita Rivera - A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. She created iconic starring roles in such landmark Broadway musicals as West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman and The Visit. Among her many honors, The Presidential Medal of Freedom presented by President Barack Obama and the coveted Kennedy Center Honor. click here

6:30 PM

Composers in Focus I: Zosha Di Castri - A rare opportunity to sit in on conversations between composers & musicians. Join Zosha Di Castri as she talks with Orion Weiss & Kristin Lee about her work Sprung Testament. click here

7:00 PM

Alice Ripley- Songs Under an Evening Sky - Sit back, relax and join Tony winner Alice Ripley for a moonlit evening from the comfort of your own home! "Songs Under An Evening Sky" will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling outside New Jersey's Duncan Smith Theatre... The musical theatre legend will perform a variety of soaring melodies and smooth, powerful lyrics by your favorite songwriters. Featuring songs by Tom Kitt/Brian Yorkey, The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Judy Garland and more! Alice is delighted to bring you this intimate, outdoor event filmed in front of a live, socially distanced audience. She hopes sharing her first live performance since the pandemic began will be healing to all. The night also includes a bonus exclusive acoustic set of Alice's originals performed inside the theatre. Alice Ripley earned critical acclaim and won the Best Actress in a Musical Tony and Helen Hayes awards for her work as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera, Next to Normal. Ms. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit, Side Show, and has been a part of seven original Broadway casts. Alice starred in the one woman off-Broadway play Pink Unicorn on three different stages. Film and television credits include Kathleen, Sophia's mother, on GIRLBOSS (Netflix), Leslie in the award-winning indie musical movie, SUGAR!, Bear With Us, The Way I Remember It, Muckland, Sing Along, Isn't It Delicious, The Adulterer, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods and Hee Haw. Ripley is an accomplished musician and has written and produced her own music. Recordings include "Daily Practice: Vol 1," "Outtasite," "RIPLEY EP," and "Everything's Fine," as well as numerous Broadway cast and compilation albums. click here

Mute Swan | Experiments in Digital Storytelling - CultureHub and La MaMa present Mute Swan, produced by CultureHub and La MaMa in association with Theatre in Quarantine. Mute Swan is to be known as a 'Future Myth' about identity, distraction, courage, and love. Written, directed, and performed now - for later. Performed live from CultureHub by Chris Bell, Mute Swan is written by Pulitzer-prize finalist Madeleine Georgeand created by Katie Rose McLaughlin in collaboration with Raja Feather Kelly, Joshua William Gelb, and Chris Bell. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Civic Salon: A Place For Us - Civic Salons are a community crossroads where artists and audiences can come together to nurture our minds and our bodies. Through songs, poetry, text, and speeches, Civic Salons feature artists, activists, and organizers who are using their voices to create change in their communities. Break bread with your neighbor, raise your voice in song, and leave inspired. click here

7:30 PM

THE COURAGE TO RIGHT A WOMAN'S WRONGS - Featuring Anita Castillo-Halvorssen, Helen Cespedes, Natascia Diaz, Carson Elrod, Anthony Michael Martinez, Sam Morales, Alfredo Narciso, Ryan Quinn, Luis Quintero, and Matthew Saldivar Included as part of LA ESCENA 2020, Los Angeles's Festival of Hispanic Classical Theater One of the Spanish Golden Age's most accomplished female playwrights, Ana Caro presents a witty critique of society through the story of Leonor, a woman who sets out to find her one-time lover (Don Juan, naturally) and bring him to justice. The Courage to Right a Woman's Wrongs is a comedy of wild intrigue and lively ingenuity in which Leonor crosses geographical boundaries and defies social expectations of gender in order to bring her fickle lover to justice and restore her lost honor. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Don Carlo Starring Marina Poplavskaya Anna Smirnova, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 11, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: MAN & SUPERMAN: By George Bernard Shaw. Directed and adapted by David Staller with Gingold Theatrical Group. Starring Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Lauren Molina, Vishaal Reddy, Robert Cuccioli, Christine Toy Johnson, Rob McClure, John-Andrew Morrison, Lenny Wolpe and Claybourne Elder. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

9:00 PM

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe presents #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

