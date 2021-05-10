Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, May 10- Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 10) in live streaming: Live at the Lortel with David Henry Hwang, Restart Stages with Norm Lewis, Alan Cumming and more visit Cast Party, and so much more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

COLEMAN '72 - By Charlie Oh, directed by David Ivers, dramaturg: Andy Knight. A Korean American family piles into the Buick for an all-American road-trip: open plains, rickety camper-trailer, kimchi and banchan. But Korean parents and American kids hold conflicting ideas of what they're looking for when the real purpose of their journey comes to light. click here

12:20 PM

CCBC Jazz Plus Concert - Monday, May 10, 12:20 PM-1:20 PM | Online The Jazz Plus Ensemble, under the direction of CCBC music faculty member Brian Comotto, will perform standard and original jazz and pop compositions. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Sheryl Lee Ralph! click here

The Creative Process: Patti LuPone with Kathy Henderson - The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts- Patti LuPone discusses her career as an actor and musical theatre performer with journalist Kathy Henderson. click here

7:00 PM

Live at the Lortel- David Henry Hwang - David Henry Hwang's work includes the plays M. Butterfly, Chinglish, Yellow Face, Golden Child, The Dance and the Railroad, and FOB, as well as the Broadway musicals Aida (co-author), Flower Drum Song (2002 revival) and Disney's Tarzan. Hwang is a Tony Award winner and three-time nominee, a three-time OBIE Award winner, and a three-time Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He is also the most produced living American opera librettist, whose works have been honored with two Grammy Awards. He co-wrote the Gold Record "Solo" with the late pop icon Prince and was a Writer/Consulting Producer for the Golden Globe-winning television series The Affair. Hwang serves as Head of Playwriting at Columbia University and as Co-Chair of the American Theatre Wing. His newest work, Soft Power, written with composer Jeanine Tesori, premiered at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre and New York's Public Theater. It received eleven Drama Desk nominations, four Outer Critics Honors, a Grammy nomination, and was a Finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize. click here

Restart Stages- Martha Redbone - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Following a land blessing ceremony, Martha Redbone and her band perform music informed by their shared Native and African-American heritage. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Bohème Starring Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto, José Carreras, Richard Stilwell, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From January 16, 1982. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Guests this week include Alan Cumming, Shayna Steele, Alexander Mendoza, Tammy McCann, Honey Collective .click here

Restart Stages Norm Lewis - Livestream - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- SAG and Tony Award-nominated star, Norm Lewis, welcomes audiences back to Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park and you're invited to stream the show for free! click here