Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, July 20- with Ashley Brown, Ken Page and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 20, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

"Our Table" Concert and Conversation - To celebrate the release of Our Table: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below and deepen its meanings, Broadway Records and the creative team of Our Table have partnered with GrowNYC, the parent organization of New York's greenmarkets, to help support both the farmers who bring great products to New York and the chefs who depend on them for sustenance and materials, as well as to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of GrowNYC and the New York City greenmarket movement. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Moments Virtual Program. Designed for people with dementia and their caregivers, this program will explore emotions through performances from Lincoln Center's archives, followed by a live workshop. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Heidi Latsky Dance: SOLO FLIGHT ADA 30. This piece by Heidi Latsky Dance is a pastiche-a compilation of discovered moments through the lens of 15 people intertwined and connected in their isolation. click here

3:00 PM

BroadwayWorld Book Club - Michael Riedel continues the discussion on Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway. Tune in for a live chat about Chapters 19, 20 & 21 click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Seth Concert Series- Norm Lewis (Rerun) - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song | Zonya Love - Allow me to help you dig deeper into the lyrics of a song. I will guide you through acting techniques that will allow you to connect with and personalize the material thereby enhancing your performance. We'll utilize subtext, strategy, and substitution to craft a song that isn't only beautiful to hear, but also compelling to watch. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - THEY & HIGH FLYING BY JEFF MCMAHON I have a full time job and a stimulus check. My students have no jobs, no in-person classes, no rehearsals, and need stimulation So I hired my students, current and former, to rehearse my new short pieces, virtually. Here are the results, mostly monologues with one group piece that zoomed-in as the virus plowed in, mutating into a piece about the virus itself. Other works also spiked outward to fit the circumstances. Just like live TV. But shorter. Like our attention spans, our life expectancy, our patience. But not our hair. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2007: Hooray for Hollywood. Featuring: Shanice Williams (NBC's The Wiz Live); Morgan Keene (Disney's Newsies National Tour; D'Accapella); Maiya Blaney (Bwy: Jagged Little Pill); Bonale Fambrini & James Ignacio (Bway: The King and I); Tori Murray (Off Bway: Ruthless!); Neil McCaffrey (Bway: Mary Poppins, Billy Eliot, Bye, Bye Birdie); Colton Maurer (Paper Mil & Nat'l Tour: A Christmas Story); Brianna Javis (Nat'l Tour: Dreamgirls); Dion Simmons (Paper Mill's Sister Act). click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - The 20th century seeds that were sown fifty years ago when Jean Genet came to The U.S. to stand with The Black Panthers are blossoming in today's 21st century Black Lives Matter. STOP WHEN YOU'RE DONE 20/21 is a dialogue between protestors in 1970 and 2020, demonstrating both The Then and The Now; a vivid illustration of today's Millennial Activism as the completion of the empowerment mission laid out half a century ago. STOP WHEN YOU'RE DONE 20/21 is the third panel of GENET 110, a tetralogy of original theatre pieces created for 2020 in honor of Jean Genet's 110th birthday year, written by Tadeusz von Moltke in association with Alexander Zuccaro. click here

The New Group- Facing the Rising Tide - Quik-Mart: Climate refugee Abdullah and his wife and son operate a bodega in New York City in the future. When a refugee from a different land tries to buy out his shop, a strange negotiation erupts as the realities of a changing planet bear down on a new kind of immigrant. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Russell Thomas click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Improvisation | Mark Evans - We'll be learning the basic rules of improv and comedy and using them as a foundation to explore what it means to feel completely comfortable living in the unknown. In this very safe, nurturing, playful class we'll develop skills to help navigate improvised scenes confidently and understand how those tools can also positively affect your day to day life. click here

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo PLUS special guests!! click here

7:30 PM

Red Bull Theatre Presents 10th Annual Short New Play Festival - Enjoy eight world premieres in one night. This benefit event is the latest installment of our renowned annual new play festival. The evening will bring you works by some of the most exciting up-and-coming writers from across the country, penning classically inspired ten-minute plays alongside two commissioned master playwrights Jeremy O. Harris and Theresa Rebeck. This year's theme? PRIVATE LIVES. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia Starring Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Christopher Maltman, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From November 22, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Andréa Burns click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Desiderium: A Reading of a New Musical - Monumental Theatre Company presents a reading of Ricky Drummond's new musical, Desiderium. The musical features the music of The Oh Hellos. It is directed by Caroline Dubberly and includes arrangements and music direction by Marika Countouris. The musical explores how we grieve and move forward in the wake of a tragedy. Sam, a high schooler, dies and his family and friends must find a way forward through their memories of him. The online reading will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 8pm on July 20th and will feature a talk back with the cast and creative team. Sponsored by Howard Menaker and Patrick Gossett Musicians sponsored by Bob Hebda Music presented with permission of The Oh Hellos click here

Spooky Town: Spooky Stories from Your Hometown - On "Spooky Town: Spooky Stories of Your Hometown", Audrey Sprouse and Matt Schrader have a guest every week who tells them their stories of the supernatural. They dig into their guest's story, offer explanations, and let the audience know that this could happen to them at any moment so they should be scared. They then take a detour into the unknown when they present research on mysterious things that have happened in a specific area or town that was suggested by a listener. click here

The Lizzie McGuire Movie Reading - Lizzie McGuire just graduated from junior high and is now eager to find new adventures in Rome, Italy on a school trip. She discovers that she is the spitting image of a teen pop star named Isabella, who is part of a famous pop duo. Watch the shenanigans of Lizzie, Gordo, and the rest of the crew upfold in this reading of the movie script. It is sure to be what dreams are made of. click here

BROADBEND ARKANSAS - Transport Group is thrilled to bring you a performance of our world-premiere musical from Fall 2019, BROADBEND, ARKANSAS. Starring Justin Cunningham and Danyel Fulton with a libretto by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers and music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen, a Black family grapples with decades of inequality, violence, and suppression in the South. Benny, an orderly at a nursing home, delicately balances his role as a caregiver to an ornery white resident who shares a contentious past with his white boss while at the same time caring for his own family as the fight for equality grips the nation in the midst of the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. Thirty years later, his daughter, Ruby, struggles to understand an incident of police brutality against her 15-year-old son. This unique musical, spanning nearly half a century and three generations, asks us to contemplate the cycle of violence in this country and how we will find hope and create change against the backdrop of hate that plagues America. click here

9:00 PM

Mondays in the Club - A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday! click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - A history-making first for The Muny, the live-streamed, free program features historic footage from past Muny summer shows, including Disney's The Little Mermaid, Singin' in the Rain; The Wiz and The Music Man. The program will also feature new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., a Paint Your Wagon cast reunion sing-along, behind-the-scenes stories, Muny stars in Munywood Squares, a live vocal performance, The Muny Kids and Teens and so much more. Appearance include: Ashley Brown, Ken Page, Hunter Foster, Jen Cody, Lara Teeter and more! click here

10:00 PM

Forty Winks - Melissa Parker Caron guides you into dreamland as she narrates classic children's stories. Pajamas welcome, falling asleep encouraged! click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You