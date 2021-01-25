Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, January 25- with Jessica Vosk, Phillipa Soo and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 25, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

New York Jewish Film Festival: Kindertransports to Sweden - Film at Lincoln Center: This powerful documentary records the personal accounts of four Jewish people who were sent without their parents to Sweden to escape the Nazi terror. click here

New York Jewish Film Festival: The Light Ahead - Film at Lincoln Center: Known as one of the greatest Russian shtetl films, this restored 1939 classic-adapted from a Mendele Mokher Sforim tale-is a sweetly romantic part-comedy, part-satire. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Jessica Vosk - Jessica was recently seen on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com. Follow along @jessicavosk. click here

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Under the Albert Clock - Five of Northern Ireland's most inventive female playwrights were commissioned by Origin Theatre Company in 2020 to write five monologues for women inspired by Belfast's iconic landmark, the Albert Clock and to imagine their stories taking place in the year 2050. This year, The Lyric Theatre produced the new works as a collection of radio plays. "Under the Albert Clock" was first presented as a staged reading in the 2020 Origin 1st Irish's "Next Generation Series." click here

4:00 PM

New York Jewish Film Festival Live Talk: On Broadway - Film at Lincoln Center: Join On Broadway director Oren Jacoby for a live talk at the 2021 New York Jewish Film Festival. click here

4:30 PM

2021: VOICES - Poet and activist Aja Monet and playwright, activist and V-Day Founder V (formerly Eve Ensler) will launch VOICES, a new interdisciplinary performance arts project and campaign grounded in Black women's stories. Presented by V-Day, VOICES seeks to unify the vision of ending violence against women (cis women and trans women) and nonbinary and gender fluid people across the African Continent and African Diaspora, with the goal of using art to embody and inspire solidarity. click here

7:00 PM

Live at The Lortel- Phillipa Soo - Hosted by Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega, season two of "Live at The Lortel" is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and artists who stand in solidarity with the continued fight against institutional racism and racial injustice. Theater makers will delve into their thoughts on the future of theater during this period of radical change. They will also discuss their craft, as well as their professional and personal projects that help to make theatre and the world more equitable. click here

7:30 PM

Musical Heritage: Oscar Shumsky - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Founding Emerson String Quartet member Philip Setzer, who was a student of Shumsky, hosts an evening devoted to the legendary violinist Oscar Shumsky (1917-2000). click here

THE WOMAN HATER - Frances Burney's rarely seen 18th century proto-feminist satire is a hilarious story of broken engagements, excessive romanticism - and one massively misguided misogynist. With its unforgettable characters and delicious absurdity, The Woman Hater is a lost comic treat. As directed by Everett Quinton (Red Bull's The Mystery of Irma Vep and the Ridiculous Theatrical Company), it's sure to be a doubly sweet one. Featuring Bill Army, Arnie Burton, Veanne Cox, Rebecca S'manga Frank, Cherie Corinne Rice, Matthew Saldivar, Jenne Vath, Nick Westrate and more.. ​ click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Don Giovanni Starring Hibla Gerzmava, Malin Byström, Serena Malfi, Paul Appleby, Simon Keenlyside, Adam Plachetka, Matthew Rose, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From October 22, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Casting and the Irish Perspective - Join us for a conversation with Irish creatives in the US - and find out what the community is, how to build your career in the Irish arts, and how to stay connected during these times. Moderated by influential Backstage casting director Christine McKenna Tirella. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here