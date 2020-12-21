Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, December 21 with Adam Pascal, Liz Callaway and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 21, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays - Enjoy an intimate evening of music and conversation with Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the original voice of Anastasia. Liz will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. click here

All I Want For Christmas Is Theatre - All I Want For Christmas Is Theatre is a love letter to the tradition of seeing theatre with those you love during the holiday season. More than two dozen top UK theatre artists are lending their talents to this special concert, featuring classic Christmas songs of all styles. Performers from the other shows in the Reunited Series (Unlimited, Oops!... I Streamed It Again, and Girl Power) will all be featured, alongside more than a dozen more, to be announced in the coming weeks. Whether your family has an annual tradition of seeing shows at Christmas, or you've never had the chance to attend, this heart-warming program of music, merriment and memories and will be the perfect streaming experience this Christmas. click here

1:00 PM

Grinch Sensory-Friendly AXIS Event - This year The Old Globe brings its Sensory-Friendly Grinch AXIS event online. For the second consecutive year, The Old Globe is partnering with music group Jungle Poppins (who will give a very special musical presentation!), Autism Society San Diego, and Banding Together. This special event will be hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and Inclusion Specialist Samantha Ginn and by Reid Moriarty, lead singer of Jungle Poppins and Ability Awareness Ambassador. It will feature an inclusive workshop led by Samantha Ginn and a presentation of an original holiday-inspired play from our Sensory-Friendly Community Voices workshop. click here

2:00 PM

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Adam Pascal - Adam Pascal, a Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster Rent, as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of Cabaret directed by Sam Mendes. He has recently starred on Broadway in Memphis, Chicago and the original cast of Disaster! (co-written by Seth Rudetsky!) Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in Chess at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS' Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of Rent. His film work, in addition to the screen version of Rent, includes SLC Punk!, School of Rock and the movie musical Temptation. He has also released two solo rock albums, "Model Prisoner" and "Civilian" for Sh-K-Boom Records. Adam was seen recently as William Shakespeare in the 2017 National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Something Rotten! and starred last season as Edward in the new musical Pretty Woman on Broadway. click here

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

The Center for Traditional Music and Dance's series, - The Center for Traditional Music and Dance's series, "Beat of the Boroughs: NYC Online" continues through December with performances every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. On December 21, Oneza Lafontant presents on spiritual well-being, healing, and solidarity in the Haitian community while honoring four elders who have transitioned during the pandemic. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

7:00 PM

WEST OF LENIN AND B-SIDES PRESENT CHRISTMAS B-SIDES & RARITIES - As the Covid-19 pandemic safety requirements have all but derailed and wrecked everyone's holiday plans we'd like to offer a bit of balm for those abraded expectations. Join us for the reboot of our darkly colorful, occasionally cynical, often funny, and decidedly musical variety show, Christmas B-Sides & Rarities! We guarantee it will not only offer an ideal distraction for your seasonal woes, but a perfect antidote to the overly cheery, relentlessly commercialized traditional Christmas fare. This season's one-night variety show features the storytelling talents of Jim and Olivia Jewell, Glen Erik Hamilton, Paul Shipp, Joe Zavadil and Gerard Menendez. You'll hear new music from Mazonowicz, Brittany Allyson and Uncle Eray and his band. We'll revisit some Christmas B-Sides hits of yore from Rob MacGregor and Cole Hornaday and celebrate the triumphant (albeit animated) return of celebrated Seattle comedy duo Gude/Laurance. So, let's all pour a drink, turn our faces toward the warmth of our computer screens, our backs to the cold, indifferent night and confirm the best way to survive the holidays is through a concentrated group effort. Recommended for viewers 18 years of age. click here

DGF: Write in the Dark Virtual Benefit - An evening of celebration in support of writers and the future of American theatre. click here

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

Broadway's Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala - We're Bringing Broadway's Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala into your homes - and offering a few perks to make this evening extra special! Directed by Barry Kleinbort. The Gala will star all artists from the seven-week "Songbook" series: Alton Fitzgerald White, Lee Roy Reams, Karen Mason, George Abud, Ben Vereen, Klea Blackurst, Robert Creighton, and Lillias White. ...plus Special Guests: Jeremy Benton, Kylie and Kadyn Kuioka, Cheryl Stern, Haley Swindal, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley) with Special Guest Donna McKechnie, and more! click here

Chain Theatre Benefit: Miracle on 34th Street - While live theater may be closed, The Chain Theatre has found a way to bring the Holiday Spirit into everyone's homes by producing Miracle on 34th Street, Radio Play! A single mother raising her daughter in New York City soon has her world turned upside down by a curious man who claims he is Santa Claus. A story of faith, believing in others, and the magic of the season! This program in the style of an old radio play is sure to warm the hearts of all with a colorful cast of characters. With Miracle on 34th Street, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and State Senator Jose Serrano will be making their Chain Theatre debuts! Johnson, who represents more theatres in New York City than any other City Council member voices his support for the Chain Theatre. click here

Exalted Arts presents Mary's Song - It has been said that music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life. This is the premise of Mary's Song, based on Luke 1:46-55 when Mary, mother of Jesus, refreshes herself and a relative with a song. Mary's Song recounts a time of divine visitations, social unrest, imminent fear, and unyielding hope. A treat for the entire family, Mary's Song is filled with light, music, and song. Available to stream 12/21/20 - 12/27/20 at https://matchouston.org/events/2020/marys-song. Appropriate for ages 4 and up. click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's The Magic Flute Starring Ying Huang, Erika Miklósa, Matthew Polenzani, Nathan Gunn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. From December 30, 2006. click here

8:00 PM

A Country Christmas Carol All-Star Reading - Premiering online December 21 through Christmas Eve, Stars from the Worlds of Music, TV, and Broadway including Jacob Young, Taylor Dayne, Mary Wilson, John James, Eric Martsolf, Jim Borstelmann, and Angie Schworer star in a reading of "A Country Christmas Carol," a brand new twist on a Christmas classic, written and directed by Mark Rozzano to benefit Akron Children's Hospital. click here

A Christmas Karen (presented by Seize the Show) - In this brand new reinvention of the Dickens classic, Seize the Show turns the timeless Scrooge story on its head with A CHRISTMAS KAREN. We meet Karen, a modern-day meanie who creates her own drama throughout the Christmas season. As Karen's weary assistant, you move through this one-of-a-kind adventure, making choices that affect the story, and help define the kind of person you want to be. A unique, live action, real time performance and gaming experience! click here

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: INTELLIGENCE By Jacqueline E. Lawton. Starring Kelly AuCoin, Leila Buck, Crystal Dickinson, Marin Ireland, Natalie Lall, Jacqueline E. Lawton, Daniella Topol, Bernard White. Hosted by Jacqueline E. Lawton and Daniella Topol. Directed by Daniella Topol. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Cabaret on the Couch: Home for the Holidays - Cabaret on the Couch welcomes you home for the holidays, as we celebrate all the joy we've found throughout 2020. This month's show is full of holiday cheer, original music, star performers, and the faces of some of this year's sponsor organizations. Performances from: Michelle Dowdy, Jordan Wolfe, Anthony Fett, Katryna Marttala, Raekwon Fuller, Hannah Hall, Samella Carryl, Chesca Mac, Henry Raber, Mae Roney, Ishaun Jackson-Moaney and Gabi Chun. Special guest appearance by Ben Cameron -- plus, a holiday performance you won't want to miss! click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here