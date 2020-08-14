Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, August 14- with Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and More!

What's streaming today? Find Out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 14, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Stephanie J. Block. click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Elizabeth Stanley - How do I think about singing when I'm trying to ACT? What does it mean to have "good technique?" How do I navigate my "break"? What do you think about a Mix vs. Head Voice?? So many QQQQs! Let's get some AAAAs! click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking into Broadway: Costume Month! | Cathy Parrott - Join associate costume designer Cathy Parrott for a behind the scenes chat about her career in the theatre. Cathy's resume includes working on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, national tours, galas, Kennedy Center Honors, summer stock, major motion pictures, independent films and live television events. In the first of 3 sessions, learn about her journey, from growing up surrounded by the cornfields of Iowa, to assisting some of the biggest names in costume design. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Live with Atlantic | Writers Reflect - A pair of playwright friends interview each other, sharing stories about their individual processes, and what it means to create while in isolation. Featuring Juilliard classmates Eboni Booth (Paris) & Joshua Harmon (upcoming, The Bedwetter). click here

5:00 PM

HIDDEN TRUTHS - In Hidden Truths, Omari finds himself in a new world in the city, filled with new people and potential that was unavailable in his old school. Though outcasted, it all becomes worth it when he meets Destiny, the daughter of the principal. Rumors of his hidden ability only further distance him from the rest of the school. Inspired by Othello, the play is a contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare's work, Omari will have to prove his genuine love for Destiny to her father, and outwit the sociopathic student council president. How can a small group of teens prevail? click here

Virtual Halston - Special guest Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

LimeFest: High-Key - As part of LimeFest this year, High-Key serves vibrant vocals with lady legato. Actor/singer/writer Miriam Pultro presents a collaborative cabaret performed by friends of the feminine persuasion, including songs from her folk song cycle Comings & Goings, renaissance prog rock musical Stardust, and comedy jazz from ever-evolving Quarantine: The Musical. A femme fix for your Friday night! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Tristan und Isolde Starring Deborah Voigt, Michelle DeYoung, Robert Dean Smith, and Matti Salminen, conducted by James Levine. From March 22, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: BROADWAY & BEYOND - Taking their audience on a journey through the shows they both loved and on which they left their marks, Broadway & Beyond marks the couple's final New York City performance together before Mazzie's passing. The concert features songs from Ragtime; Passion; The Full Monty; Curtains; The Visit; Kiss Me, Kate; among others. click here

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - The Group Rep presents a pay-per-view staged production from the Lonny Chapman Theatre of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, written by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, from the book by Mitch Albom directed by L. Flint Esquerra, starring Larry Eisenberg and TJ McNeill, co-produced by Lloyd Pedersen and Gina Yates. An accomplished sportswriter reconnects with his former professor and mentor who is battling ALS. August 14 - August 30. Live Talk-Back with Mitch Albom, director L.Flint Esquerra, and cast members Larry Eisenberg and TJ McNeill on August 18 at 1:30 pm. Pay per view pass: $20. Tickets and information www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990. click here

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. To view a performance, audience members must register at IrishRep.org for one of the performance dates. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Regarded as one of the most compelling tango artists today, Latin GRAMMY winner Pedro Giraudo is a preeminent cultural ambassador for the beautiful and passionate music of his native Argentina. His compositions represent the evolution of tango, from its roots in the traditional orquesta típica, to tango nuevo as epitomized by Astor Piazzolla, and to his own sound that respects the past and looks to the future, bringing something new and exciting to the form while retaining all its lushness and beauty. click here

Stars in the House - A John & Jen reunion! click here

Downtown Variety: Take 13 - La MaMa and CultureHub have teamed up to create Downtown Variety, which uses emerging technologies to create a new venue for artistic expression and creative connections. Powered by LiveLab, a browser-based media-router CultureHub is developing for networked collaboration between artists, technologists, and audiences. Featuring: Peter Case, Shauna Davis, Maura García, Joshua William Gelb, John Jesurun, Lisa Müller-Trede, and more TBA! click here

9:00 PM

Lena Hall OBSESSED: Alanis Morissette - Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back and this time she's bringing it to your living room. Obsessed 2020 is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back and relax and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home. Obsessed: Alanis Morissette brings you the best of Alanis in an acoustic format. Songs include Thank U, Uninvited, You Learn, Head Over Feet, Right Through You, and many more. Lena Hall will be joined by Music Director/ Guitarist Daniel Palese. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You