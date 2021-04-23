Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, April 23- with Lesli Margherita and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 23, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

BALTIMORE, IT'S ME - DC-based actor, singer and member of the Everyman Theatre Resident Company of Artists, Felicia Curry, delivers a musical love letter to her newly-adopted city of Baltimore, with a special two-week streaming run of BALTIMORE, IT'S ME. Created and performed by Curry and directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein, this cabaret event features special guest and Resident Company member, Katie Kleiger, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Anthony Smith. This cabaret-style performance has Curry introducing herself to Baltimore, as the Charm City revealing itself to her. Baltimore, It's Me features such diverse musical numbers from across the spectrum as the upbeat and airy "Good Morning, Baltimore!" from the Broadway musical Hairspray, to Marvin Gaye's political anthem, "What's Going On," and the Gershwin classic, "Someone to Watch Over Me." click here

1:00 PM

Call Me Elizabeth - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to announce the Chicago streaming premiere with KB Productions of "Call Me Elizabeth," a one-woman show about the early life of Elizabeth Taylor, written by and starring Kayla Boye and directed by Erin Kraft. The 70-minute production may be viewed on-demand April 23 - 30 with a press premiere on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. CDT. Tickets are on sale now for $25 per household from PorchlightMusicTheatre.org, with streaming available up to 72 hours after initial viewing. A portion of proceeds benefits Howard Brown Health and Brave Space Alliance in honor of Taylor's advocacy and activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Fresh off her triumph as Best Actress for "Butterfield 8" and recovery from a recent brush with death, Elizabeth Taylor is struggling with her hardest role yet: herself. Through an intimate conversation with a biographer, "Call Me Elizabeth" examines the movie star's early life, career and loves as she grapples with the culture of celebrity and her place as Hollywood's brightest star. The creative team includes Kayla Boye ("Elizabeth Taylor"), Erin Kraft (director), Christopher Pazdernik (associate producer), Ryan Cassell (cinematographer), Ethan Deppe (composer), Bethany Thomas (vocalist) and Kàchí Mozie (production photographer). click here

4:00 PM

Lesli Margherita on Clubhouse! - BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge will be chatting with Lesli Margherita. Lesli is an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL. Lesli made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in Broadway's DAMES AT SEA. Lesli later returned to MATILDA to close out its Broadway run. Off-Broadway, Lesli starred as Princess in EMOJILAND and Cindy Lou Who in the one woman tour-de-force WHO'S HOLIDAY. click here

6:00 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Takács Quartet - The peerless Takács Quartet opens its livestreamed PCMS program with the second of Mozart's "Haydn" Quartets and continues with Dutilleux's daring and impressionistic Ainsi la nuit, the seven movements of which make striking demands on each player. Concluding the evening is Brahms's cheerful Quartet in B-flat Major, the composer's personal favorite of the more lighthearted works that he wrote in the summer of 1875. click here

7:00 PM

The Completely Different Late Show: Online Edition - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. click here

7:30 PM

World Premiere of New Dance Work on Film: Larry Keigwin - The School of Dance presents the world premiere of a new contemporary dance work by award-winning choreographer Larry Keigwin, commissioned for seniors in the contemporary dance program. Celebrated for creating acclaimed virtual works in the COVID-19 world of online dancemaking, Keigwin sets his electrifying and refreshing vision to new music by New York-based composer and sound designer Curtis Macdonald. The new work will be captured on film in multiple locations throughout Winston-Salem this spring, showcasing the athleticism and artistry of the Class of 2021. click here

Neave Trio Gives Virtual Concert of Music by Women Composers, Presented by Asheville Chamber Music Series - The Boston-based Neave Trio will give a virtual concert presented by the Asheville Chamber Music Series in North Carolina, recorded at the Fraser Performance Studio at WGBH Radio. This concert will be available to ticketholders on April 23 and 24 at 7:30pm ET, and April 25 at 3pm ET, via a private YouTube broadcast. The program includes works by three women composers, highlighting an ongoing theme in Neave's programming: Her Voice, a collection of works by women composers, spanning the Romantic era through the modern day. For this performance, Neave Trio will play Louise Farrenc's Trio No. 1, Op. 33; Rebecca Clarke's Piano Trio; and Cécile Chaminade's Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 11. Free with suggested donation. click here

MINE by Shayna Strype - A mountain, mined of her insides, collapses into rubble. Near the wreckage, a marriage ends and the home grieves the loss of the family it once housed. Underground, a groundhog hoards an enormous collection of the family's discarded sentimental items. As the Rubble, the Home, and the Groundhog attempt to reassemble the remnants of their crumbled histories, their worlds begin to merge and intertwine. This solo performance uses puppetry, live-feed projections, stop-motion animation, live green-screen, wearable sculptures, and miniatures to weave together themes of nostalgia, excess, and the destructive human urge to colonize land, bodies, and minds. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated E for Everyone. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Philip Glass's Satyagraha Starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker, conducted by Dante Anzolini. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 19, 2011. click here

Working: A Musical - Based on Studs Turkel's 1974 best-selling book of interviews with everyday Americans, this contemporary musical shows that, for most people, a job is far more than just a paycheck; it's an identity and a point of pride. During the course of one 24-hour day, we meet a cross-section of workers as they go about their interrelated occupations and reflect on their aspirations, frustrations, regrets and accomplishments. Their individual stories - told through a variety of song styles - are moving, humorous, and relatable. From factory workers to firefighters, schoolteachers to stonemasons, hedge fund managers to homemakers, the unsung heroes of the economy finally have their voices heard in Working! click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: April Edition - 7 writers. 7 rules. 7 new virtual plays. 2 nights only. Performed on Zoom | Streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. click here

9:00 PM

Great Performances: Romeo & Juliet - An original film for television by The National Theatre, this stylized film of Shakespeare's masterpiece celebrates the theatrical imagination, moving from the stripped-down aesthetic of a rehearsal into a cinematic journey that embraces the architecture of the theater space and varied backstage spaces of the National's Lyttelton Theatre. In this contemporary rendering of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy, a company of actors in a shuttered theater bring to life the tale of two young lovers who strive to transcend a world of violence and hate. Starring Josh O'Connor (The Crown, Masterpiece: The Durrells in Corfu) and Jessie Buckley (Fargo, Chernobyl) as Romeo and Juliet, the production is directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company Artistic Director Simon Godwin and is adapted for television by Emily Burns. The ensemble cast features Fisayo Akinade as Mercutio, Shubham Saraf as Benvolio, Deborah Findlay as the Nurse, David Judge as Tybalt, Alex Mugnaioni as Paris, Ellis Howard as Sampson, Tamsin Greig as Lady Capulet and Lucian Msamati as the Friar. click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

10:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here