Virtual Theatre This Weekend: June 27-28- Lea Salonga, Josh Groban and More

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, June 27-28, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, June 27

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Global Pride - Pride organizations from across the world will celebrate Global Pride 2020. With musical and artistic performances, speeches from activists and campaigners, and addresses by public figures, we will stream 24 hours of content that reflects and celebrates the beautiful diversity of LGBTI+ people everywhere. click here

10:00 AM

Family Art Project: Pollinator Pride - Celebrate Pride Month by creating monoprints that capture the resilience, interconnection and adaptations that allow plants like daffodils, ivy and iris to beam with their own brilliance as they attract pollinators. Be inspired by what these plants can teach us about queering our spaces-taking actionable steps in creating accessible and inclusive spaces-while exploring their creative and resourceful ways of thriving in their environment. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Reading Music Part 3 | Haley Bennett - This class is open to anyone who has done Parts 1 & 2 of Haley's Reading Music Course. If you've already attended a Part 3, you're welcome to attend again! click here

Saturday Morning Live: Zooma - Dead End - Presented and supported by La Mama Experimental Theatre Club and Mount Tremper Arts SATURDAY MORNING LIVE SML: Zooma - Dead End SML: Zooma - Dead End will feature 19 "sequels" that feature a regular cast of performers with hosts, special guests, and artists who are scattered across the world. Musicians, dancers and designers interact, albeit indirectly, as nineteen chapters cross over each other within the time-frame of one hour. Parallel incidents of sound, text, and action connecting the cities of New York, Ankara, Madaba, Tokyo, Caracas, Tehran, Hong Kong, Berlin, Los Angeles, Brussels, Kabul, Palestine, and Dakar. click here

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a little bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. After a brief warm-up, we will go straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. For this first class, I will be teaching a cappella. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: BEAUTIFUL THING: By Jonathan Harvey. Starring Natalie Toro, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cheech Manohar, Kuhoo Verma and Jason Veasey. Directed by Devanand Janki. click here

Distant Bodies - "Distant Bodies" is a double-season project inspired by the concept of an exquisite corpse. Through an open call, we curated a list of artists to create collective poems and generate individual content from those poems. 73 artists were involved. The content was then given to four filmmakers to create episodes incorporating the art generated through the open call. The final result is a double season web series, with a total of 12, 5-10 minutes episodes. More info at Distantbodies.com. Season One, which focuses on intimacy during isolation, will be available beginning Sunday June 28. Season Two, which focuses on imagining the world after economic collapse, will be available beginning Monday July 13. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party Gabrielle Ruiz click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Limón with Becky Brown click here

3:00 PM

Selected Shorts at The Summer Nostos Festival - Selected Shorts is partnering with The Summer Nostos Festival RetroFuture Edition for a special virtual performance of fascinating, hilarious, and poignant short stories on the theme of A.I. and Humanity. Join actors Kathleen Chalfant (The Affair), Valorie Curry (The Tick), Sam Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead), and Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as they explore the complex relationship between humans and their brilliant creations. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Josh Groban: An Intimate Livestream Concert Event - Josh, along with long time guitarist Tariqh Akoni, and piano player Mark Stephens, will perform a career spanning set, filled with some of his greatest hits, fan favorites and a few new songs. Tickets for the livestream concert are available at JoshGroban.com. Extremely Limited VIP Packages and special merch offerings, including an official event T-Shirt with $5 of each sale going towards Josh's Find Your Light Foundation, will also be available to fans. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive an access code to watch the livestream and the stream will be accessible for 48 hours at the start of the event. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Open Space: Songs of our Distant Presence - Explore the new reality and current moment with Jen Shyu, multilingual vocalist-composer-multi-instrumentalist-dancer. Listen to the world premiere of "Songs of Our Distant Presence: Book 1," new music composed by Ms. Shyu set to poems written by her Patreon patrons, her mother, and herself. She will also present songs of protest, from testimonies of both Chinese indentured laborers in Cuba who worked alongside African enslaved people in the 19th century and East Timorese women during their struggle for independence from Indonesia in 2002; to her own experience as an Asian American born and raised in a farm town in Illinois and her response to the now. Each night features a mix of different works, some unique to each night. She sings, plays piano, Taiwanese moon lute, and a menagerie of other instruments as well. click here

Broadway Banter with Jenn Colella & Chilina Kennedy - What better way to celebrate Pride than sharing music, stories and laughter with our awesome fans? We're thrilled to return to Broadway Banter to discuss all things theatre and Pride - and maybe sing an apt "Pride" duet from Chilina's show! Come, have a drink with us, and share what's in your beautiful hearts. We can't wait to see you there! click here

Masculinity Max - Max has recently transitioned into being a man, and to celebrate, the men of his family decide to throw him a big Super Bowl party. But what if the guys in his family aren't the kind of men he wants to be? An irreverent comedy that follows Max as he stumbles through dating, navigates trouble with roommates, and boosts his career at the bike cooperative, all while struggling with the gender traps he once fought against. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Cendrillon Starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, Stephanie Blythe, and Laurent Naouri, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. From April 28, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Telenovela 101 - Telenovela 101 is a hilarious comedy by Martha Lorena Preve in collaboration with Federico Mallet and Silvana Gonzalez. The company Something From Abroad is going to present the third episode of this play online. For those who did not watch the other episodes, there will be a summary of episode 1 and episode 2 so that they can perfectly follow the plot. click here

The House Party with Everybooty - Two powerhouse Pride parties combine as BAM and New York Live Arts join forces for a celebratory night of drag, dance, music, and more. Hosted by Andre J., Tyler Ashley, aka the Dauphine of Bushwick, and Raja Feather Kelly, this free digital event features talent from across New York City-including Migguel Anggelo, Bubble_T, DJ Shirine Saad's Gyal Tings, the House of LaBeija, the Illustrious Blacks, OOPS!, RAGGA NYC, Papi Juice, and Switch n' Play. click here

THE GAY CARD - The Gay Card invites audiences into the lives of three young gay men who are searching for love and connection. Each of these men have their own experiences and difficulties attempting to thrive in the age of digital connection. This play explores and addresses issues of consent, internalized homophobia, and the intrinsic human need to be loved. The Gay Card examines queer relationship dynamics in a way that is alternatingly funny and heartbreaking. This is an engaging and relatable play for queer and non-queer identifying audiences alike. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Joe's Pub Live - In CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!, the legendary Whitney Houston has come back to earth, reincarnated in the body of Kevin Smith Kirkwood, to deliver a one night only retrospective concert and celebration of some of her iconic live performances. Here, Whitney is backed by a full band and back-up singers (who also play guests including her mother Sissy Houston, brother Gary, and even Bobby Brown) and musical director Drew Wutke. With a script constructed from bits of her live concert banter, and re-enactments of her live concert musical arrangements, it's the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan! click here

10:00 PM

Denver Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely interactive two screen performance, featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced 'text'), who recites dialogue written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Sunday, June 28

9:00 AM

The Seth Concert Series- Lea Salonga - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Rock of Ages' Workshop | Tessa Alves - Quarantine got you down? We WILL see each other again! We WILL find a way through this craziness. Just DON'T STOP BELIEVING. click here

Ailey Extension - Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

NYC Pride Special Broadcast Event - We celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March held in 1970, and though it will be a very different type of celebration, the tradition of commemorating the LGBTQIA+ movement will continue. In this unique year, NYC Pride is committed to saluting front-line workers alongside several leaders in the community being honored as Grand Marshals: Dan Levy, The Ali Forney Center, Yanzi Peng, and Victoria Cruz. Our Special Pride Broadcast Event will feature performaces by Janelle Monáe, Deborah Cox, Billy Porter, Luísa Sonza and more. Expect to see appearances by Wilson Cruz, Miss Richfield 1981, Margaret Cho and others. WABC's Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg will host the special joined by special guest co-host Carson Kressley, along with correspondents Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton WITH SPECIAL GUEST Q&A - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Teen Edition: ALMOST MAINE By John Cariani. Starring Becca Bastos, Courtnee Carter, Cheech Manohar and Colton Ryan. Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Dublin Pride Parade - We're In This Together, so let's be in it together. Even though we won't be together on O'Connell Street this year we know that won't stop us all coming together to support our community. Dublin Pride is the largest fundraising event of the year for many LGBTI+ community organizations and charities in Ireland, so, we're still going to see you in June, and you'll definitely see us, as we host the first Digital Dublin Pride Festival with a fully interactive virtual Pride Parade and a Pride Concert. Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other. Pride isn't cancelled, we're just bringing it home. click here

3:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #HumanityInConcert. Be part of a community of artists pausing to recognize our shared humanity. Fill the world with art using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Front Row: Arnaud Sussmann. Enjoy an HD concert experience featuring violinist Arnaud Sussmann, plus see inside his life during the pandemic and attend a live Q&A session. click here

6:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Great Opera Choruses: The annual concert goes virtual in partnership with the Soraya click here

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - #MemorialForUsAll Memorial For Us All: Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra. The Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra leads the ninth community remembrance. click here

7:00 PM

The Round Table - TBA click here

THE NIGHT Larry Kramer KISSED ME - Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS sponsors a one-night-only streamed presentation of the archival video of the 2013 multi-actor performance of the landmark show THE NIGHT Larry Kramer KISSED ME to benefit Provincetown Theater. Although this presentation will be streamed free of charge, all donations to Provincetown Theater are greatly appreciated, since regular theater operations have been cancelled until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More information about donating can be found at the Provincetown Theater's website, www.ProvincetownTheater.org. For its 20th anniversary in 2013, THE NIGHT Larry Kramer KISSED ME was re-imagined from a one-man show to one featuring an ensemble cast performing a play that The New York Times originally called "rivetingly angry, intense, frenetic, frank and touching." Click here to download a photo of the cast with Larry Kramer. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Die Zauberflöte Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. From October 14, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Denver Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely interactive two screen performance, featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced 'text'), who recites dialogue written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Pride Spectacular Concert - The one-night-only event, a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, features iconic musical numbers that highlight LGBTQIA+ stories in musical theatre, sung by members of the Broadway LGBTQIA+ community and its allies with additional appearances from theatre legends. Featuring 55+ artist including Harvey Fierstein, Michael R Jackson, MJ Rodriguez, and Miriam Shor. (I have a full list if you'd like!) click here

The Seth Concert Series- Lea Salonga (Rerun) - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

9:00 PM

Old Globe's Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You